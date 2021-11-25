Publish date:
Virginia vs. Virginia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Virginia vs. Virginia Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Virginia's games this season have gone over 62.5 points five of 10 times.
- In 27.3% of Virginia Tech's games this season (3/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 62.5.
- The two teams combine to average 60 points per game, 2.5 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 54.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.6 fewer than the 62.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Cavaliers games this season is 65.7, 3.2 points more than Saturday's total of 62.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Hokies have averaged a total of 52.8 points, 9.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Virginia Stats and Trends
- In Virginia's 11 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- This season, the Cavaliers have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 7 points or more.
- Virginia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Cavaliers put up 12.7 more points per game (35.5) than the Hokies allow (22.8).
- When Virginia records more than 22.8 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- The Cavaliers collect 141.7 more yards per game (517.8) than the Hokies allow per contest (376.1).
- Virginia is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team amasses over 376.1 yards.
- The Cavaliers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, four more turnovers than the Hokies have forced (12).
Virginia Tech Stats and Trends
- Virginia Tech has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Hokies have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7 points or more.
- Virginia Tech's games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).
- The Hokies rack up 24.5 points per game, 7.6 fewer than the Cavaliers surrender (32.1).
- Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 32.1 points.
- The Hokies average 104.2 fewer yards per game (362) than the Cavaliers allow per outing (466.2).
- Virginia Tech is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out over 466.2 yards.
- The Hokies have turned the ball over 11 times, two fewer times than the Cavaliers have forced turnovers (13).
Season Stats
|Virginia
|Stats
|Virginia Tech
35.5
Avg. Points Scored
24.5
32.1
Avg. Points Allowed
22.8
517.8
Avg. Total Yards
362
466.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
376.1
16
Giveaways
11
13
Takeaways
12