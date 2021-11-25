The Virginia Cavaliers (6-5, 0-0 ACC) and the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-6, 0-0 ACC) square off to try to take home the Commonwealth Cup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Virginia's games this season have gone over 62.5 points five of 10 times.

In 27.3% of Virginia Tech's games this season (3/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 62.5.

The two teams combine to average 60 points per game, 2.5 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 54.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.6 fewer than the 62.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Cavaliers games this season is 65.7, 3.2 points more than Saturday's total of 62.5.

In 2021, games involving the Hokies have averaged a total of 52.8 points, 9.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Virginia Stats and Trends

In Virginia's 11 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Cavaliers have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Virginia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Cavaliers put up 12.7 more points per game (35.5) than the Hokies allow (22.8).

When Virginia records more than 22.8 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Cavaliers collect 141.7 more yards per game (517.8) than the Hokies allow per contest (376.1).

Virginia is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team amasses over 376.1 yards.

The Cavaliers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, four more turnovers than the Hokies have forced (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Virginia at SISportsbook.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Hokies have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7 points or more.

Virginia Tech's games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).

The Hokies rack up 24.5 points per game, 7.6 fewer than the Cavaliers surrender (32.1).

Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 32.1 points.

The Hokies average 104.2 fewer yards per game (362) than the Cavaliers allow per outing (466.2).

Virginia Tech is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out over 466.2 yards.

The Hokies have turned the ball over 11 times, two fewer times than the Cavaliers have forced turnovers (13).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats