ACC foes will clash when the No. 21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-2, 0-0 ACC) meet the Boston College Eagles (6-5, 0-0 ACC).

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Boston College

Over/Under Insights

Wake Forest's games this season have gone over 64.5 points six of 11 times.

Boston College has combined with its opponents to score more than 64.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.1, is 4.6 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 13.2 points greater than the 51.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Demon Deacons games have an average total of 63.9 points this season, 0.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 53.8 points, 10.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Demon Deacons have been favored by 4.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.

Wake Forest has hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Demon Deacons put up 43.1 points per game, 22.6 more than the Eagles allow per outing (20.5).

When Wake Forest puts up more than 20.5 points, it is 6-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

The Demon Deacons collect 490.1 yards per game, 152.6 more yards than the 337.5 the Eagles allow per matchup.

In games that Wake Forest piles up more than 337.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

This year, the Demon Deacons have 15 turnovers, one fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (16).

Boston College Stats and Trends

Boston College is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Eagles have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Boston College's games this season have hit the over on three of 10 set point totals (30%).

This year the Eagles rack up 4.8 fewer points per game (26) than the Demon Deacons surrender (30.8).

Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team records more than 30.8 points.

The Eagles average 86.1 fewer yards per game (363.7) than the Demon Deacons allow per outing (449.8).

When Boston College picks up over 449.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 14 times, 10 fewer times than the Demon Deacons have forced turnovers (24).

Season Stats