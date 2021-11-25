It'll be the Washington Football Team (4-6) against the Seattle Seahawks (3-7) in NFL Week 12 action.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Washington vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

Seattle has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 40.6 points per game, 5.9 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 47.6 points per game, 1.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The Football Team and their opponents score an average of 46.5 points per game, the same as Monday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 48.5 points, 2.0 more than the set total in this contest.

Washington stats and trends

Washington has three wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Football Team have been favored by 1.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Washington's games this year have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Football Team average just 0.3 more points per game (21.2) than the Seahawks surrender (20.9).

When Washington scores more than 20.9 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Football Team collect 54.0 fewer yards per game (347.8), than the Seahawks give up per contest (401.8).

When Washington churns out over 401.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Football Team have turned the ball over 15 times, six more than the Seahawks' takeaways (9).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Washington's matchup with the Seahawks.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Seahawks have been installed as underdogs by a 1.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

Seattle's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of 10 opportunities (20%).

The Seahawks rack up 7.3 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Football Team give up (26.7).

When Seattle records more than 26.7 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Seahawks rack up 69.9 fewer yards per game (298.6) than the Football Team give up (368.5).

Seattle is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up over 368.5 yards.

This season the Seahawks have six turnovers, five fewer than the Football Team have takeaways (11).

Home and road insights

Washington has covered the spread once at home, and is 2-3 overall there, this season.

At home, as 1.5-point favorites or greater, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-2).

In five home games this year, Washington has gone over the total twice.

Football Team home games this season average 47.0 total points, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

In away games, Seattle is 2-3 overall and 3-2 against the spread.

The Seahawks have one win ATS (1-1) as 1.5-point underdogs or more away from home.

Seattle has hit the over once in five away games this season.

Seahawks away games this season average 49.2 total points, 2.7 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.