November 25, 2021
Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

It'll be the Washington Football Team (4-6) against the Seattle Seahawks (3-7) in NFL Week 12 action.

Odds for Washington vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

  • Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
  • Seattle has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in three of 10 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 40.6 points per game, 5.9 less than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 47.6 points per game, 1.1 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Football Team and their opponents score an average of 46.5 points per game, the same as Monday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 48.5 points, 2.0 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Washington has three wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
  • The Football Team have been favored by 1.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Washington's games this year have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
  • This year, the Football Team average just 0.3 more points per game (21.2) than the Seahawks surrender (20.9).
  • When Washington scores more than 20.9 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Football Team collect 54.0 fewer yards per game (347.8), than the Seahawks give up per contest (401.8).
  • When Washington churns out over 401.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • This year, the Football Team have turned the ball over 15 times, six more than the Seahawks' takeaways (9).
  • Seattle is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, the Seahawks have been installed as underdogs by a 1.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
  • Seattle's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of 10 opportunities (20%).
  • The Seahawks rack up 7.3 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Football Team give up (26.7).
  • When Seattle records more than 26.7 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Seahawks rack up 69.9 fewer yards per game (298.6) than the Football Team give up (368.5).
  • Seattle is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up over 368.5 yards.
  • This season the Seahawks have six turnovers, five fewer than the Football Team have takeaways (11).

Home and road insights

  • Washington has covered the spread once at home, and is 2-3 overall there, this season.
  • At home, as 1.5-point favorites or greater, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-2).
  • In five home games this year, Washington has gone over the total twice.
  • Football Team home games this season average 47.0 total points, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).
  • In away games, Seattle is 2-3 overall and 3-2 against the spread.
  • The Seahawks have one win ATS (1-1) as 1.5-point underdogs or more away from home.
  • Seattle has hit the over once in five away games this season.
  • Seahawks away games this season average 49.2 total points, 2.7 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

