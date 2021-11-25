Publish date:
Washington State vs. Washington College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Washington State vs. Washington
Over/Under Insights
- Washington State and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.
- Washington has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
- Friday's total is 6.2 points lower than the two team's combined 49.7 points per game average.
- These two squads surrender a combined 46.4 points per game, 2.9 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 57.4 points per game in 2021, 13.9 more than Friday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 49.5 points, six more than the set total in this contest.
Washington State Stats and Trends
- Washington State has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- The Cougars have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1 point or more (in four chances).
- Washington State's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
- This year, the Cougars put up 6.3 more points per game (27.4) than the Huskies surrender (21.1).
- When Washington State scores more than 21.1 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Cougars average 384.9 yards per game, 59 more yards than the 325.9 the Huskies give up per contest.
- In games that Washington State amasses over 325.9 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- The Cougars have 16 giveaways this season, while the Huskies have 16 takeaways .
Washington Stats and Trends
- Washington has three wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- This year, the Huskies have just two ATS wins in five games as an underdog of 1 point or more.
- Washington's games this season have eclipsed the over/under just two times in 10 opportunities (20%).
- The Huskies score three fewer points per game (22.3) than the Cougars surrender (25.3).
- Washington is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25.3 points.
- The Huskies collect 60.6 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Cougars give up per outing (395.2).
- Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out over 395.2 yards.
- This year the Huskies have 19 turnovers, four fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (23).
Season Stats
|Washington State
|Stats
|Washington
27.4
Avg. Points Scored
22.3
25.3
Avg. Points Allowed
21.1
384.9
Avg. Total Yards
334.6
395.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
325.9
16
Giveaways
19
23
Takeaways
16