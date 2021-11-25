The Washington State Cougars (6-5, 0-0 Pac-12) and the Washington Huskies (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12) meet in the Apple Cup.

Odds for Washington State vs. Washington

Over/Under Insights

Washington State and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.

Washington has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

Friday's total is 6.2 points lower than the two team's combined 49.7 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 46.4 points per game, 2.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 57.4 points per game in 2021, 13.9 more than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 49.5 points, six more than the set total in this contest.

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Cougars have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1 point or more (in four chances).

Washington State's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

This year, the Cougars put up 6.3 more points per game (27.4) than the Huskies surrender (21.1).

When Washington State scores more than 21.1 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Cougars average 384.9 yards per game, 59 more yards than the 325.9 the Huskies give up per contest.

In games that Washington State amasses over 325.9 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Cougars have 16 giveaways this season, while the Huskies have 16 takeaways .

Washington Stats and Trends

Washington has three wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

This year, the Huskies have just two ATS wins in five games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Washington's games this season have eclipsed the over/under just two times in 10 opportunities (20%).

The Huskies score three fewer points per game (22.3) than the Cougars surrender (25.3).

Washington is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25.3 points.

The Huskies collect 60.6 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Cougars give up per outing (395.2).

Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out over 395.2 yards.

This year the Huskies have 19 turnovers, four fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (23).

Season Stats