The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-6, 0-0 Big 12) and Kansas Jayhawks (2-9, 0-0 Big 12) will battle in clash of Big 12 opponents at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas.

Odds for West Virginia vs. Kansas

Over/Under Insights

West Virginia and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in three of 11 games this season.

Kansas and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 46.3 points per game, 9.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 11.4 points fewer than the 66.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Mountaineers games have an average total of 52.5 points this season, 3.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 58.7 PPG average total in Jayhawks games this season is 3.2 points more than this game's over/under.

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia has six wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

This season, the Mountaineers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 15.5 points or more.

West Virginia's games this year have hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Mountaineers put up 26.2 points per game, 16.7 fewer than the Jayhawks allow per outing (42.9).

The Mountaineers average 113.0 fewer yards per game (378.5), than the Jayhawks give up per matchup (491.5).

In games that West Virginia picks up more than 491.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Jayhawks have forced (14).

Kansas Stats and Trends

In Kansas' 11 games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Jayhawks have been underdogs by 15.5 points or more 10 times this season and are 3-7 ATS in those contests.

Kansas has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this season (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year the Jayhawks rack up 3.9 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Mountaineers surrender (24.0).

Kansas is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team scores more than 24.0 points.

The Jayhawks average 27.6 fewer yards per game (323.3) than the Mountaineers allow (350.9).

When Kansas totals over 350.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Jayhawks have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one more turnover than the Mountaineers have forced (10).

Season Stats