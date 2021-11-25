Publish date:
West Virginia vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for West Virginia vs. Kansas
Over/Under Insights
- West Virginia and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in three of 11 games this season.
- Kansas and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 46.3 points per game, 9.2 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 11.4 points fewer than the 66.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Mountaineers games have an average total of 52.5 points this season, 3.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 58.7 PPG average total in Jayhawks games this season is 3.2 points more than this game's over/under.
West Virginia Stats and Trends
- West Virginia has six wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- This season, the Mountaineers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 15.5 points or more.
- West Virginia's games this year have hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Mountaineers put up 26.2 points per game, 16.7 fewer than the Jayhawks allow per outing (42.9).
- The Mountaineers average 113.0 fewer yards per game (378.5), than the Jayhawks give up per matchup (491.5).
- In games that West Virginia picks up more than 491.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Jayhawks have forced (14).
Kansas Stats and Trends
- In Kansas' 11 games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Jayhawks have been underdogs by 15.5 points or more 10 times this season and are 3-7 ATS in those contests.
- Kansas has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this season (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year the Jayhawks rack up 3.9 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Mountaineers surrender (24.0).
- Kansas is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team scores more than 24.0 points.
- The Jayhawks average 27.6 fewer yards per game (323.3) than the Mountaineers allow (350.9).
- When Kansas totals over 350.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
- The Jayhawks have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one more turnover than the Mountaineers have forced (10).
Season Stats
|West Virginia
|Stats
|Kansas
26.2
Avg. Points Scored
20.1
24.0
Avg. Points Allowed
42.9
378.5
Avg. Total Yards
323.3
350.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
491.5
17
Giveaways
11
10
Takeaways
14