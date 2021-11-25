Publish date:
Wisconsin vs. Minnesota College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Minnesota
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin and its opponents have gone over the current 39-point total in seven of 11 games this season.
- Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 39 points in seven of 11 games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 53.4 points per game, 14.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 34.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.5 fewer than the 39 over/under in this contest.
- Badgers games this season feature an average total of 42.7 points, a number 3.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 39-point over/under for this game is 9.8 points below the 48.8 points per game average total in Golden Gophers games this season.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- In Wisconsin's 11 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Badgers have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 7 points or more so far this season.
- Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- The Badgers average 8.3 more points per game (27) than the Golden Gophers allow (18.7).
- When Wisconsin records more than 18.7 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Badgers rack up 100.8 more yards per game (390.3) than the Golden Gophers allow per matchup (289.5).
- In games that Wisconsin piles up more than 289.5 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
- This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 21 times, seven more than the Golden Gophers' takeaways (14).
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Minnesota is 6-5-0 this year.
- The Golden Gophers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7 points or more.
- Minnesota has eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times over 11 games with a set point total).
- The Golden Gophers rack up 26.4 points per game, 10.6 more than the Badgers give up (15.8).
- When Minnesota scores more than 15.8 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
- The Golden Gophers rack up 368.1 yards per game, 130.4 more yards than the 237.7 the Badgers give up.
- When Minnesota picks up over 237.7 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.
- The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over 10 times, 11 fewer times than the Badgers have forced turnovers (21).
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Minnesota
27
Avg. Points Scored
26.4
15.8
Avg. Points Allowed
18.7
390.3
Avg. Total Yards
368.1
237.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
289.5
21
Giveaways
10
21
Takeaways
14