The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (8-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-4, 0-0 Big Ten) clash to try to take home Paul Bunyan's Axe.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Minnesota

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have gone over the current 39-point total in seven of 11 games this season.

Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 39 points in seven of 11 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 53.4 points per game, 14.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 34.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.5 fewer than the 39 over/under in this contest.

Badgers games this season feature an average total of 42.7 points, a number 3.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 39-point over/under for this game is 9.8 points below the 48.8 points per game average total in Golden Gophers games this season.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

In Wisconsin's 11 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Badgers have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 7 points or more so far this season.

Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Badgers average 8.3 more points per game (27) than the Golden Gophers allow (18.7).

When Wisconsin records more than 18.7 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Badgers rack up 100.8 more yards per game (390.3) than the Golden Gophers allow per matchup (289.5).

In games that Wisconsin piles up more than 289.5 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 21 times, seven more than the Golden Gophers' takeaways (14).

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Minnesota is 6-5-0 this year.

The Golden Gophers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7 points or more.

Minnesota has eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Golden Gophers rack up 26.4 points per game, 10.6 more than the Badgers give up (15.8).

When Minnesota scores more than 15.8 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Golden Gophers rack up 368.1 yards per game, 130.4 more yards than the 237.7 the Badgers give up.

When Minnesota picks up over 237.7 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over 10 times, 11 fewer times than the Badgers have forced turnovers (21).

Season Stats