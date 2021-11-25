MWC foes will do battle when the Wyoming Cowboys (6-5, 0-0 MWC) battle the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-7, 0-0 MWC) at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming.

Odds for Wyoming vs. Hawaii

Over/Under Insights

Wyoming and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in five of 10 games (50%) this season.

Hawaii has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.

Saturday's total is 4.5 points lower than the two team's combined 52 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 6.4 points under the 53.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Cowboys games have an average total of 47.4 points this season, 0.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Rainbow Warriors have averaged a total of 60.8 points, 13.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

In Wyoming's 11 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Cowboys have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 10.5 points or more.

Wyoming's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Cowboys rack up 8.8 fewer points per game (24) than the Rainbow Warriors give up (32.8).

Wyoming is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 32.8 points.

The Cowboys rack up 365.8 yards per game, 92 fewer yards than the 457.8 the Rainbow Warriors allow per contest.

In games that Wyoming piles up more than 457.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Cowboys have 17 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (27).

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Hawaii is 4-6-1 this year.

The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 10.5 points or more (in four chances).

Hawaii's games this season have hit the over four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Rainbow Warriors put up 6.9 more points per game (28) than the Cowboys allow (21.1).

Hawaii is 3-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team notches more than 21.1 points.

The Rainbow Warriors collect 64.3 more yards per game (397.9) than the Cowboys allow (333.6).

In games that Hawaii piles up over 333.6 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 27 times this season, 14 more turnovers than the Cowboys have forced (13).

Season Stats