Wyoming vs. Hawaii College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Wyoming vs. Hawaii
Over/Under Insights
- Wyoming and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in five of 10 games (50%) this season.
- Hawaii has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.
- Saturday's total is 4.5 points lower than the two team's combined 52 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 6.4 points under the 53.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Cowboys games have an average total of 47.4 points this season, 0.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Rainbow Warriors have averaged a total of 60.8 points, 13.3 more than the set total in this contest.
Wyoming Stats and Trends
- In Wyoming's 11 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Cowboys have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 10.5 points or more.
- Wyoming's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Cowboys rack up 8.8 fewer points per game (24) than the Rainbow Warriors give up (32.8).
- Wyoming is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 32.8 points.
- The Cowboys rack up 365.8 yards per game, 92 fewer yards than the 457.8 the Rainbow Warriors allow per contest.
- In games that Wyoming piles up more than 457.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Cowboys have 17 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (27).
Hawaii Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Hawaii is 4-6-1 this year.
- The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 10.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Hawaii's games this season have hit the over four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).
- The Rainbow Warriors put up 6.9 more points per game (28) than the Cowboys allow (21.1).
- Hawaii is 3-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team notches more than 21.1 points.
- The Rainbow Warriors collect 64.3 more yards per game (397.9) than the Cowboys allow (333.6).
- In games that Hawaii piles up over 333.6 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
- The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 27 times this season, 14 more turnovers than the Cowboys have forced (13).
Season Stats
