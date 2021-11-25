Before Zack Moss hits the field for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Moss' Buffalo Bills (6-4) and the New Orleans Saints (5-5) face off in a Week 12 matchup from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Zack Moss Prop Bet Odds

Zack Moss Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Moss has 265 yards on 75 carries (26.5 ypg), with four rushing touchdowns.

He also has 166 receiving yards (16.6 per game) on 18 catches, with one TD.

He has received 75 of his team's 253 carries this season (29.6%).

The Bills, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Conceding 89.8 rushing yards per game, the Saints have the third-ranked run defense in the league.

This year the Saints have given up nine rushing TDs. They are ranked 11th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Colts last week, Moss rushed three times for five yards.

Moss has 38 rushing yards (12.7 ypg) on 13 carries with one touchdown over his last three outings.

Moss' Buffalo Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Zack Moss 75 29.6% 265 4 23 40.4% 3.5 Devin Singletary 83 32.8% 415 2 11 19.3% 5.0 Josh Allen 61 24.1% 340 3 16 28.1% 5.6 Matt Breida 12 4.7% 83 1 2 3.5% 6.9

