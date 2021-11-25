Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Zack Moss Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Buffalo vs. New Orleans

Author:

Before Zack Moss hits the field for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Moss' Buffalo Bills (6-4) and the New Orleans Saints (5-5) face off in a Week 12 matchup from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Zack Moss Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Moss has 265 yards on 75 carries (26.5 ypg), with four rushing touchdowns.
  • He also has 166 receiving yards (16.6 per game) on 18 catches, with one TD.
  • He has received 75 of his team's 253 carries this season (29.6%).
  • The Bills, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.3% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Moss' matchup with the Saints.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Conceding 89.8 rushing yards per game, the Saints have the third-ranked run defense in the league.
  • This year the Saints have given up nine rushing TDs. They are ranked 11th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Colts last week, Moss rushed three times for five yards.
  • Moss has 38 rushing yards (12.7 ypg) on 13 carries with one touchdown over his last three outings.

Moss' Buffalo Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Zack Moss

75

29.6%

265

4

23

40.4%

3.5

Devin Singletary

83

32.8%

415

2

11

19.3%

5.0

Josh Allen

61

24.1%

340

3

16

28.1%

5.6

Matt Breida

12

4.7%

83

1

2

3.5%

6.9

Powered By Data Skrive