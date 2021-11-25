Publish date:
Zack Moss Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Buffalo vs. New Orleans
Zack Moss Prop Bet Odds
Zack Moss Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Moss has 265 yards on 75 carries (26.5 ypg), with four rushing touchdowns.
- He also has 166 receiving yards (16.6 per game) on 18 catches, with one TD.
- He has received 75 of his team's 253 carries this season (29.6%).
- The Bills, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Conceding 89.8 rushing yards per game, the Saints have the third-ranked run defense in the league.
- This year the Saints have given up nine rushing TDs. They are ranked 11th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Colts last week, Moss rushed three times for five yards.
- Moss has 38 rushing yards (12.7 ypg) on 13 carries with one touchdown over his last three outings.
Moss' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Zack Moss
75
29.6%
265
4
23
40.4%
3.5
Devin Singletary
83
32.8%
415
2
11
19.3%
5.0
Josh Allen
61
24.1%
340
3
16
28.1%
5.6
Matt Breida
12
4.7%
83
1
2
3.5%
6.9
