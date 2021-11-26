Bookmakers have posted player props for Adam Thielen ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Thielen and the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) square off against the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) in Week 12 at Levi's Stadium.

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Thielen has racked up 624 yards on 58 receptions with eight touchdowns, averaging 62.4 yards per game, on 83 targets.

Thielen has been the target of 83 of his team's 376 passing attempts this season, or 22.1% of the target share.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Thielen has been on the receiving end of 26.2% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have thrown the football in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 7 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Against the 49ers, Thielen has averaged 76 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 16.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups versus the 49ers, Thielen has not had a touchdown catch.

The 49ers are conceding 218.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers have conceded 13 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Packers last week, Thielen was targeted 10 times and racked up 82 yards on eight receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Thielen has racked up 153 yards over his last three outings (51.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 15 balls on 24 targets.

Thielen's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Adam Thielen 83 22.1% 58 624 8 11 26.2% Justin Jefferson 89 23.7% 63 944 6 11 26.2% Tyler Conklin 52 13.8% 38 388 3 8 19.0% K.J. Osborn 45 12.0% 30 360 2 2 4.8%

