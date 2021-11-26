Publish date:
Adam Thielen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Minnesota vs. San Francisco
Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds
Adam Thielen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Thielen has racked up 624 yards on 58 receptions with eight touchdowns, averaging 62.4 yards per game, on 83 targets.
- Thielen has been the target of 83 of his team's 376 passing attempts this season, or 22.1% of the target share.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Thielen has been on the receiving end of 26.2% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have thrown the football in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
7
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Against the 49ers, Thielen has averaged 76 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 16.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In two matchups versus the 49ers, Thielen has not had a touchdown catch.
- The 49ers are conceding 218.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- The 49ers have conceded 13 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Packers last week, Thielen was targeted 10 times and racked up 82 yards on eight receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Thielen has racked up 153 yards over his last three outings (51.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 15 balls on 24 targets.
Thielen's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Adam Thielen
83
22.1%
58
624
8
11
26.2%
Justin Jefferson
89
23.7%
63
944
6
11
26.2%
Tyler Conklin
52
13.8%
38
388
3
8
19.0%
K.J. Osborn
45
12.0%
30
360
2
2
4.8%
