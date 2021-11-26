Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Adam Thielen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Minnesota vs. San Francisco

Author:

Bookmakers have posted player props for Adam Thielen ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Thielen and the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) square off against the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) in Week 12 at Levi's Stadium.

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Thielen has racked up 624 yards on 58 receptions with eight touchdowns, averaging 62.4 yards per game, on 83 targets.
  • Thielen has been the target of 83 of his team's 376 passing attempts this season, or 22.1% of the target share.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Thielen has been on the receiving end of 26.2% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have thrown the football in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

7

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Against the 49ers, Thielen has averaged 76 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 16.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups versus the 49ers, Thielen has not had a touchdown catch.
  • The 49ers are conceding 218.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • The 49ers have conceded 13 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Packers last week, Thielen was targeted 10 times and racked up 82 yards on eight receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Thielen has racked up 153 yards over his last three outings (51.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 15 balls on 24 targets.

Thielen's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Adam Thielen

83

22.1%

58

624

8

11

26.2%

Justin Jefferson

89

23.7%

63

944

6

11

26.2%

Tyler Conklin

52

13.8%

38

388

3

8

19.0%

K.J. Osborn

45

12.0%

30

360

2

2

4.8%

