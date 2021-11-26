MWC rivals will clash when the Air Force Falcons (8-3, 0-0 MWC) face the UNLV Rebels (2-9, 0-0 MWC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Air Force vs. UNLV

Over/Under Insights

Air Force and its opponents have combined to put up more than 49.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

UNLV's games have gone over 49.5 points in four of 10 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.9, is 1.4 points above Friday's over/under.

The 51 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 1.5 more than the 49.5 total in this contest.

The Falcons and their opponents score an average of 46.8 points per game, 2.7 fewer than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 53.1 points, 3.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Air Force has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

Air Force's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Falcons score just 2.0 fewer points per game (29.5) than the Rebels give up (31.5).

Air Force is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 31.5 points.

The Falcons rack up only 15.7 more yards per game (415.9), than the Rebels give up per outing (400.2).

Air Force is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team totals more than 400.2 yards.

This year, the Falcons have 10 turnovers, six fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (16).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Air Force at SISportsbook.

UNLV Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UNLV is 7-3-0 this year.

This season, the Rebels have an against-the-spread record of 3-2 in their five games as an underdog of 17.5 points or more.

UNLV has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year the Rebels average just 1.9 more points per game (21.4) than the Falcons give up (19.5).

UNLV is 5-2 against the spread and 2-6 overall when the team puts up more than 19.5 points.

The Rebels average 320.8 yards per game, 25.9 more yards than the 294.9 the Falcons give up.

UNLV is 6-1 against the spread and 2-6 overall when the team piles up more than 294.9 yards.

The Rebels have turned the ball over 20 times this season, six more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (14).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats