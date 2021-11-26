Publish date:
Air Force vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Air Force vs. UNLV
Over/Under Insights
- Air Force and its opponents have combined to put up more than 49.5 points in three of 10 games this season.
- UNLV's games have gone over 49.5 points in four of 10 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.9, is 1.4 points above Friday's over/under.
- The 51 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 1.5 more than the 49.5 total in this contest.
- The Falcons and their opponents score an average of 46.8 points per game, 2.7 fewer than Friday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 53.1 points, 3.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Air Force Stats and Trends
- Air Force has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- Air Force's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Falcons score just 2.0 fewer points per game (29.5) than the Rebels give up (31.5).
- Air Force is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 31.5 points.
- The Falcons rack up only 15.7 more yards per game (415.9), than the Rebels give up per outing (400.2).
- Air Force is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team totals more than 400.2 yards.
- This year, the Falcons have 10 turnovers, six fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (16).
UNLV Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UNLV is 7-3-0 this year.
- This season, the Rebels have an against-the-spread record of 3-2 in their five games as an underdog of 17.5 points or more.
- UNLV has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year the Rebels average just 1.9 more points per game (21.4) than the Falcons give up (19.5).
- UNLV is 5-2 against the spread and 2-6 overall when the team puts up more than 19.5 points.
- The Rebels average 320.8 yards per game, 25.9 more yards than the 294.9 the Falcons give up.
- UNLV is 6-1 against the spread and 2-6 overall when the team piles up more than 294.9 yards.
- The Rebels have turned the ball over 20 times this season, six more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (14).
Season Stats
|Air Force
|Stats
|UNLV
29.5
Avg. Points Scored
21.4
19.5
Avg. Points Allowed
31.5
415.9
Avg. Total Yards
320.8
294.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
400.2
10
Giveaways
20
14
Takeaways
16