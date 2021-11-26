Publish date:
Alabama vs. Auburn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Alabama vs. Auburn
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in 10 of 11 games this season.
- Auburn and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in five of 11 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 74.7, is 17.7 points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 41.7 points per game, 15.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Crimson Tide and their opponents have scored an average of 62.9 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Saturday's total.
- The 53.9 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 3.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- In Alabama's 11 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- This season, the Crimson Tide have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 20.5 points or more.
- Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Crimson Tide score 44.4 points per game, 22.4 more than the Tigers give up per outing (22).
- Alabama is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22 points.
- The Crimson Tide rack up 131.9 more yards per game (501) than the Tigers allow per outing (369.1).
- Alabama is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team totals more than 369.1 yards.
- The Crimson Tide have nine turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Tigers.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Alabama at SISportsbook.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Auburn is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.
- Auburn's games this season have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
- The Tigers put up 30.3 points per game, 10.6 more than the Crimson Tide surrender (19.7).
- Auburn is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team scores more than 19.7 points.
- The Tigers rack up 122.5 more yards per game (427.8) than the Crimson Tide give up (305.3).
- Auburn is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team totals more than 305.3 yards.
- The Tigers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 17 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|Auburn
44.4
Avg. Points Scored
30.3
19.7
Avg. Points Allowed
22
501
Avg. Total Yards
427.8
305.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
369.1
9
Giveaways
11
17
Takeaways
9