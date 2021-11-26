The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1, 0-0 SEC) and the Auburn Tigers (6-5, 0-0 SEC) square off in the 2021 edition of the Iron Bowl.

Odds for Alabama vs. Auburn

Over/Under Insights

Alabama and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in 10 of 11 games this season.

Auburn and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in five of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 74.7, is 17.7 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 41.7 points per game, 15.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents have scored an average of 62.9 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 53.9 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 3.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

In Alabama's 11 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Crimson Tide have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 20.5 points or more.

Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Crimson Tide score 44.4 points per game, 22.4 more than the Tigers give up per outing (22).

Alabama is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22 points.

The Crimson Tide rack up 131.9 more yards per game (501) than the Tigers allow per outing (369.1).

Alabama is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team totals more than 369.1 yards.

The Crimson Tide have nine turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Tigers.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Auburn is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

Auburn's games this season have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Tigers put up 30.3 points per game, 10.6 more than the Crimson Tide surrender (19.7).

Auburn is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team scores more than 19.7 points.

The Tigers rack up 122.5 more yards per game (427.8) than the Crimson Tide give up (305.3).

Auburn is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team totals more than 305.3 yards.

The Tigers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 17 takeaways .

Season Stats