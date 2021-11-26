The Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) face a Sun Belt matchup against the Georgia Southern Eagles (3-8, 0-0 Sun Belt).

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

Georgia Southern and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 2.8 points lower than the two team's combined 58.3 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 52.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 56.9, 1.4 points more than Saturday's over/under of 55.5.

The 55.5 total in this game is 1.3 points higher than the 54.2 average total in Eagles games this season.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Appalachian State has played 11 games, with eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Mountaineers have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 24.5 points or more.

Appalachian State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This year, the Mountaineers score 4.7 more points per game (36.5) than the Eagles surrender (31.8).

When Appalachian State puts up more than 31.8 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Mountaineers average 450.0 yards per game, only 5.5 fewer than the 455.5 the Eagles allow per matchup.

In games that Appalachian State picks up more than 455.5 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

This year, the Mountaineers have turned the ball over 19 times, 11 more than the Eagles' takeaways (8).

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Georgia Southern is 5-5-0 this season.

Georgia Southern has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times over 10 games with a set point total).

This year the Eagles average just 1.4 more points per game (21.8) than the Mountaineers allow (20.4).

Georgia Southern is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team scores more than 20.4 points.

The Eagles average 23.4 more yards per game (354.5) than the Mountaineers allow per outing (331.1).

Georgia Southern is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up over 331.1 yards.

This year the Eagles have 16 turnovers, four fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (20).

Season Stats