The Arizona State Sun Devils (7-4, 0-0 Pac-12) and Arizona Wildcats (1-10, 0-0 Pac-12) will face each other in clash of Pac-12 foes at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Arizona State vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 52.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 36.4% of Arizona's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 52.5.

Saturday's total is 6.2 points higher than the combined 46.3 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 0.2 points more than the 52.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Sun Devils games this season is 53.3, 0.8 points above Saturday's over/under of 52.5.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Sun Devils have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 20.5 points or more.

Arizona State's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Sun Devils rack up 28.9 points per game, comparable to the 30.8 per contest the Wildcats allow.

Arizona State is 3-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 30.8 points.

The Sun Devils average 31.5 more yards per game (409.2) than the Wildcats allow per contest (377.7).

In games that Arizona State amasses over 377.7 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over 15 more times (21 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Arizona State at SISportsbook.

Arizona Stats and Trends

Arizona is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have an against the spread record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 20.5 points or more this season.

Arizona has eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over 11 games with a set point total).

This season the Wildcats average 4.1 fewer points per game (17.4) than the Sun Devils allow (21.5).

When Arizona records more than 21.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Wildcats rack up 28.6 more yards per game (351.7) than the Sun Devils allow per matchup (323.1).

In games that Arizona piles up over 323.1 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 1-7 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 21 times this season, four more turnovers than the Sun Devils have forced (17).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats