Publish date:
Arizona State vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Arizona State vs. Arizona
Over/Under Insights
- Arizona State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 52.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
- So far this season, 36.4% of Arizona's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 52.5.
- Saturday's total is 6.2 points higher than the combined 46.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 0.2 points more than the 52.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Sun Devils games this season is 53.3, 0.8 points above Saturday's over/under of 52.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Arizona State Stats and Trends
- Arizona State has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Sun Devils have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 20.5 points or more.
- Arizona State's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- The Sun Devils rack up 28.9 points per game, comparable to the 30.8 per contest the Wildcats allow.
- Arizona State is 3-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 30.8 points.
- The Sun Devils average 31.5 more yards per game (409.2) than the Wildcats allow per contest (377.7).
- In games that Arizona State amasses over 377.7 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- The Sun Devils have turned the ball over 15 more times (21 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (6) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Arizona State at SISportsbook.
Arizona Stats and Trends
- Arizona is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Wildcats have an against the spread record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 20.5 points or more this season.
- Arizona has eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over 11 games with a set point total).
- This season the Wildcats average 4.1 fewer points per game (17.4) than the Sun Devils allow (21.5).
- When Arizona records more than 21.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Wildcats rack up 28.6 more yards per game (351.7) than the Sun Devils allow per matchup (323.1).
- In games that Arizona piles up over 323.1 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 1-7 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 21 times this season, four more turnovers than the Sun Devils have forced (17).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Arizona State
|Stats
|Arizona
28.9
Avg. Points Scored
17.4
21.5
Avg. Points Allowed
30.8
409.2
Avg. Total Yards
351.7
323.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
377.7
21
Giveaways
21
17
Takeaways
6