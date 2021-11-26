Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Arkansas vs. Missouri College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

SEC opponents will battle when the No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4, 0-0 SEC) meet the Missouri Tigers (6-5, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Arkansas vs. Missouri

Over/Under Insights

  • Arkansas and its opponents have combined for 62.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.
  • Missouri's games have gone over 62.5 points in six of 11 chances this season.
  • Friday's over/under is 0.4 points higher than the combined 62.1 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 59.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.2 fewer than the 62.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Razorbacks games this season is 54.7, 7.8 points fewer than Friday's total of 62.5 .
  • In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 61.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Arkansas is 7-4-1 against the spread this season.
  • The Razorbacks have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 14.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Arkansas' games this year have hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Razorbacks score 31.3 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Tigers give up per contest (34.7).
  • Arkansas is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 34.7 points.
  • The Razorbacks collect 443.1 yards per game, only 4.1 fewer than the 447.2 the Tigers give up per contest.
  • In games that Arkansas churns out over 447.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • This year, the Razorbacks have eight turnovers, seven fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (15).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Arkansas at SISportsbook.
  • Missouri has three wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
  • The Tigers have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
  • Missouri has hit the over in 63.6% of its opportunities this season (seven times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Tigers put up 6.2 more points per game (30.8) than the Razorbacks give up (24.6).
  • Missouri is 1-6 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.6 points.
  • The Tigers rack up 44.4 more yards per game (420.8) than the Razorbacks allow per matchup (376.4).
  • In games that Missouri picks up over 376.4 yards, the team is 1-7 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Tigers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have 13 takeaways .
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

ArkansasStatsMissouri

31.3

Avg. Points Scored

30.8

24.6

Avg. Points Allowed

34.7

443.1

Avg. Total Yards

420.8

376.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

447.2

8

Giveaways

11

13

Takeaways

15