Publish date:
Arkansas vs. Missouri College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Arkansas vs. Missouri
Over/Under Insights
- Arkansas and its opponents have combined for 62.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.
- Missouri's games have gone over 62.5 points in six of 11 chances this season.
- Friday's over/under is 0.4 points higher than the combined 62.1 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 59.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.2 fewer than the 62.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Razorbacks games this season is 54.7, 7.8 points fewer than Friday's total of 62.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 61.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Arkansas is 7-4-1 against the spread this season.
- The Razorbacks have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 14.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Arkansas' games this year have hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Razorbacks score 31.3 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Tigers give up per contest (34.7).
- Arkansas is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 34.7 points.
- The Razorbacks collect 443.1 yards per game, only 4.1 fewer than the 447.2 the Tigers give up per contest.
- In games that Arkansas churns out over 447.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- This year, the Razorbacks have eight turnovers, seven fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (15).
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Missouri has three wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Tigers have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Missouri has hit the over in 63.6% of its opportunities this season (seven times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Tigers put up 6.2 more points per game (30.8) than the Razorbacks give up (24.6).
- Missouri is 1-6 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.6 points.
- The Tigers rack up 44.4 more yards per game (420.8) than the Razorbacks allow per matchup (376.4).
- In games that Missouri picks up over 376.4 yards, the team is 1-7 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- The Tigers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Arkansas
|Stats
|Missouri
31.3
Avg. Points Scored
30.8
24.6
Avg. Points Allowed
34.7
443.1
Avg. Total Yards
420.8
376.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
447.2
8
Giveaways
11
13
Takeaways
15