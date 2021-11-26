SEC opponents will battle when the No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4, 0-0 SEC) meet the Missouri Tigers (6-5, 0-0 SEC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Arkansas vs. Missouri

Over/Under Insights

Arkansas and its opponents have combined for 62.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.

Missouri's games have gone over 62.5 points in six of 11 chances this season.

Friday's over/under is 0.4 points higher than the combined 62.1 PPG average of the two teams.

The 59.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.2 fewer than the 62.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Razorbacks games this season is 54.7, 7.8 points fewer than Friday's total of 62.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 61.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Arkansas is 7-4-1 against the spread this season.

The Razorbacks have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 14.5 points or more (in three chances).

Arkansas' games this year have hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Razorbacks score 31.3 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Tigers give up per contest (34.7).

Arkansas is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 34.7 points.

The Razorbacks collect 443.1 yards per game, only 4.1 fewer than the 447.2 the Tigers give up per contest.

In games that Arkansas churns out over 447.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This year, the Razorbacks have eight turnovers, seven fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (15).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Arkansas at SISportsbook.

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri has three wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Tigers have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Missouri has hit the over in 63.6% of its opportunities this season (seven times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Tigers put up 6.2 more points per game (30.8) than the Razorbacks give up (24.6).

Missouri is 1-6 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.6 points.

The Tigers rack up 44.4 more yards per game (420.8) than the Razorbacks allow per matchup (376.4).

In games that Missouri picks up over 376.4 yards, the team is 1-7 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Tigers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have 13 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats