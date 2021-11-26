The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-9, 0-0 Sun Belt) and Texas State Bobcats (3-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) will face each other in clash of Sun Belt foes at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Arkansas State vs. Texas State

Over/Under Insights

Arkansas State's games this season have gone over 62.5 points four of 10 times.

In 36.4% of Texas State's games this season (4/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 62.5.

The two teams combine to score 48.5 points per game, 14.0 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 73.9 points per game, 11.4 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Red Wolves games this season is 66.4, 3.9 points more than Saturday's total of 62.5.

The 57.3 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is 5.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

Arkansas State has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

Arkansas State has eclipsed the over/under in 30% of its opportunities this year (three times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Red Wolves average 8.5 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Bobcats surrender (34.0).

Arkansas State is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 34.0 points.

The Red Wolves collect 388.3 yards per game, 40.4 fewer yards than the 428.7 the Bobcats give up per contest.

In games that Arkansas State picks up more than 428.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Red Wolves have turned the ball over 22 times this season, 10 more turnovers than the Bobcats have forced (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Arkansas State at SISportsbook.

Texas State Stats and Trends

Texas State is 6-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Bobcats have an ATS record of 5-3 in their eight games as an underdog of 2 points or more this year.

Texas State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This year the Bobcats average 16.9 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Red Wolves give up (39.9).

The Bobcats rack up 177.3 fewer yards per game (344.6) than the Red Wolves allow per matchup (521.9).

The Bobcats have turned the ball over 20 times this season, three more turnovers than the Red Wolves have forced (17).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats