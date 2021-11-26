The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) will battle in Week 12 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Falcons vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to put up more than 45.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

Jacksonville and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 33.7, is 11.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 9.5 points under the 55 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Falcons and their opponents have scored an average of 48.0 points per game in 2020, 2.5 more than Sunday's total.

The 47.0 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 1.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Falcons have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 2 points or more.

Atlanta's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

This year, the Falcons put up 8.4 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Jaguars allow (26.2).

Atlanta is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.2 points.

The Falcons average 54.8 fewer yards per game (308.3), than the Jaguars give up per contest (363.1).

In games that Atlanta churns out more than 363.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Falcons have turned the ball over 12 more times (17 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Atlanta's matchup with the Jaguars.

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Jaguars have an against the spread record of 3-5 in their eight games as an underdog of 2 points or more this year.

Jacksonville's games this season have gone over the point total just two times in 10 opportunities (20%).

The Jaguars score 15.9 points per game, 12.9 fewer than the Falcons surrender (28.8).

The Jaguars collect 42.9 fewer yards per game (319.4) than the Falcons give up per outing (362.3).

In games that Jacksonville churns out more than 362.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over 17 times, eight more than the Falcons' takeaways (9).

Home and road insights

Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 2-4 overall, at home this season.

In six home games this season, Jacksonville has gone over the total once.

Jaguars home games this season average 47.7 total points, 2.2 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

Atlanta has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, away from home.

The Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 2-point favorites or more on the road.

Atlanta has gone over the total in three of five away games this year.

The average point total in Falcons away games this season is 48.9 points, 3.4 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.