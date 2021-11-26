Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) will battle in Week 12 of the NFL season.

Odds for Falcons vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • Atlanta and its opponents have combined to put up more than 45.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
  • Jacksonville and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in three of 10 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 33.7, is 11.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 9.5 points under the 55 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The Falcons and their opponents have scored an average of 48.0 points per game in 2020, 2.5 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 47.0 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 1.5 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Atlanta has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Falcons have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 2 points or more.
  • Atlanta's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
  • This year, the Falcons put up 8.4 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Jaguars allow (26.2).
  • Atlanta is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.2 points.
  • The Falcons average 54.8 fewer yards per game (308.3), than the Jaguars give up per contest (363.1).
  • In games that Atlanta churns out more than 363.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Falcons have turned the ball over 12 more times (17 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (5) this season.
  • Jacksonville is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Jaguars have an against the spread record of 3-5 in their eight games as an underdog of 2 points or more this year.
  • Jacksonville's games this season have gone over the point total just two times in 10 opportunities (20%).
  • The Jaguars score 15.9 points per game, 12.9 fewer than the Falcons surrender (28.8).
  • The Jaguars collect 42.9 fewer yards per game (319.4) than the Falcons give up per outing (362.3).
  • In games that Jacksonville churns out more than 362.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over 17 times, eight more than the Falcons' takeaways (9).

Home and road insights

  • Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 2-4 overall, at home this season.
  • In six home games this season, Jacksonville has gone over the total once.
  • Jaguars home games this season average 47.7 total points, 2.2 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).
  • Atlanta has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, away from home.
  • The Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 2-point favorites or more on the road.
  • Atlanta has gone over the total in three of five away games this year.
  • The average point total in Falcons away games this season is 48.9 points, 3.4 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

