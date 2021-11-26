Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC North opponents will do battle in Week 12 of the NFL season when the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) face the Cleveland Browns (6-5).

Odds for Ravens vs. Browns

Over/under insights

  • Baltimore has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in five of 10 games this season.
  • Cleveland has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in six of 11 games this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 0.1 points higher than the combined 46.9 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's total is 1.2 points greater than the 45.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The average total in Ravens games this season is 48.1, 1.1 points more than Sunday's over/under of 47.
  • The 47 over/under in this game is 0.4 points above the 46.6 average total in Browns games this season.
  • In Baltimore's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Ravens are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 4 points or more (in five chances).
  • Baltimore's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Ravens score just 1.9 more points per game (24.7) than the Browns give up (22.8).
  • Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.8 points.
  • The Ravens collect 402.6 yards per game, 85.9 more yards than the 316.7 the Browns give up per contest.
  • When Baltimore piles up more than 316.7 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Ravens have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (10) this season.
  • Cleveland has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Browns won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4 points or more.
  • Cleveland's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Browns put up just 0.8 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Ravens allow (23.0).
  • When Cleveland records more than 23.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Browns average just 7.2 fewer yards per game (362.5) than the Ravens allow (369.7).
  • In games that Cleveland piles up over 369.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Browns have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (8).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Baltimore has two wins against the spread and is 4-1 overall.
  • The Ravens are winless ATS (0-3) as 4-point favorites or more at home.
  • In four of five games at home this season, Baltimore has gone over the total.
  • The average point total in Ravens home games this season is 49.8 points, 2.8 more than this matchup's over/under (47).
  • On the road, Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread, and 2-3 overall.
  • This year, in four of five away games Cleveland has hit the over.
  • This season, Browns away games average 49.1 points, 2.1 more than this matchup's over/under (47).

