AFC North opponents will do battle in Week 12 of the NFL season when the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) face the Cleveland Browns (6-5).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ravens vs. Browns

Over/under insights

Baltimore has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in five of 10 games this season.

Cleveland has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in six of 11 games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 0.1 points higher than the combined 46.9 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 1.2 points greater than the 45.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Ravens games this season is 48.1, 1.1 points more than Sunday's over/under of 47.

The 47 over/under in this game is 0.4 points above the 46.6 average total in Browns games this season.

Ravens stats and trends

In Baltimore's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Ravens are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 4 points or more (in five chances).

Baltimore's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Ravens score just 1.9 more points per game (24.7) than the Browns give up (22.8).

Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.8 points.

The Ravens collect 402.6 yards per game, 85.9 more yards than the 316.7 the Browns give up per contest.

When Baltimore piles up more than 316.7 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Ravens have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Baltimore's matchup with the Browns.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

This year, the Browns won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4 points or more.

Cleveland's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

This season the Browns put up just 0.8 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Ravens allow (23.0).

When Cleveland records more than 23.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Browns average just 7.2 fewer yards per game (362.5) than the Ravens allow (369.7).

In games that Cleveland piles up over 369.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Browns have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (8).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Baltimore has two wins against the spread and is 4-1 overall.

The Ravens are winless ATS (0-3) as 4-point favorites or more at home.

In four of five games at home this season, Baltimore has gone over the total.

The average point total in Ravens home games this season is 49.8 points, 2.8 more than this matchup's over/under (47).

On the road, Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread, and 2-3 overall.

This year, in four of five away games Cleveland has hit the over.

This season, Browns away games average 49.1 points, 2.1 more than this matchup's over/under (47).

Powered by Data Skrive.