Baylor vs. Texas Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Baylor vs. Texas Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Baylor has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in seven of 11 games this season.
- So far this season, 63.6% of Texas Tech's games (7/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 52.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.5, is 12.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 0.5 points more than the 51.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Bears games this season feature an average total of 52.5 points, a number 0.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 59.7 PPG average total in Red Raiders games this season is 7.7 points more than this game's over/under.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Baylor has eight wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- The Bears have always covered the spread this season when favored by 14 points or more.
- Baylor's games this year have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Bears rack up 34.0 points per game, comparable to the 32.5 per contest the Red Raiders allow.
- Baylor is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 32.5 points.
- The Bears rack up 38.3 more yards per game (447.0) than the Red Raiders allow per contest (408.7).
- When Baylor picks up over 408.7 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- This year, the Bears have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Red Raiders have forced 12.
Texas Tech Stats and Trends
- Texas Tech has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- This season, the Red Raiders are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 14 points or more.
- Texas Tech's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- This season the Red Raiders rack up 11.5 more points per game (30.5) than the Bears allow (19.0).
- Texas Tech is 5-4-1 against the spread and 6-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.0 points.
- The Red Raiders collect 410.3 yards per game, 63.8 more yards than the 346.5 the Bears give up.
- Texas Tech is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team piles up over 346.5 yards.
- The Red Raiders have 18 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bears.
Season Stats
|Baylor
|Stats
|Texas Tech
34.0
Avg. Points Scored
30.5
19.0
Avg. Points Allowed
32.5
447.0
Avg. Total Yards
410.3
346.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
408.7
12
Giveaways
18
18
Takeaways
12