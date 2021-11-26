Big 12 foes will meet when the No. 9 Baylor Bears (9-2, 0-0 Big 12) meet the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-5, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for Baylor vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

Baylor has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in seven of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 63.6% of Texas Tech's games (7/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 52.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.5, is 12.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 0.5 points more than the 51.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Bears games this season feature an average total of 52.5 points, a number 0.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 59.7 PPG average total in Red Raiders games this season is 7.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor has eight wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Bears have always covered the spread this season when favored by 14 points or more.

Baylor's games this year have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Bears rack up 34.0 points per game, comparable to the 32.5 per contest the Red Raiders allow.

Baylor is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 32.5 points.

The Bears rack up 38.3 more yards per game (447.0) than the Red Raiders allow per contest (408.7).

When Baylor picks up over 408.7 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

This year, the Bears have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Red Raiders have forced 12.

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

This season, the Red Raiders are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 14 points or more.

Texas Tech's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This season the Red Raiders rack up 11.5 more points per game (30.5) than the Bears allow (19.0).

Texas Tech is 5-4-1 against the spread and 6-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.0 points.

The Red Raiders collect 410.3 yards per game, 63.8 more yards than the 346.5 the Bears give up.

Texas Tech is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team piles up over 346.5 yards.

The Red Raiders have 18 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bears.

Season Stats