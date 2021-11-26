Publish date:
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Roethlisberger has thrown for 2,259 yards (225.9 ypg), completing 65.3% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with six rushing yards (0.6 ypg) on 11 carries.
- The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.8% of the time while running the football 38.2% of the time.
- Roethlisberger accounts for 56.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 50 of his 343 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Roethlisberger's 281.8 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Bengals are 26.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in all of those games against the Bengals, while throwing multiple TDs four times.
- Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- The Bengals have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 269.7 yards per game through the air.
- The Bengals have allowed 13 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Roethlisberger put together a 273-yard performance against the Chargers last week, completing 63.6% of his pass attempts and throwing for three touchdowns.
- Roethlisberger has thrown for 478 yards (159.3 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 66.2% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three appearances.
Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
95
24.1%
59
714
4
11
18.3%
Chase Claypool
61
15.5%
34
526
1
9
15.0%
Najee Harris
62
15.7%
49
337
2
11
18.3%
