Before placing any bets on Ben Roethlisberger's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North foes meet in Week 12 when Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) hit the field against the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Roethlisberger has thrown for 2,259 yards (225.9 ypg), completing 65.3% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

He's also contributed on the ground, with six rushing yards (0.6 ypg) on 11 carries.

The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.8% of the time while running the football 38.2% of the time.

Roethlisberger accounts for 56.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 50 of his 343 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Roethlisberger's matchup with the Bengals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Roethlisberger's 281.8 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Bengals are 26.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in all of those games against the Bengals, while throwing multiple TDs four times.

Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The Bengals have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 269.7 yards per game through the air.

The Bengals have allowed 13 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Roethlisberger put together a 273-yard performance against the Chargers last week, completing 63.6% of his pass attempts and throwing for three touchdowns.

Roethlisberger has thrown for 478 yards (159.3 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 66.2% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three appearances.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 95 24.1% 59 714 4 11 18.3% Chase Claypool 61 15.5% 34 526 1 9 15.0% Najee Harris 62 15.7% 49 337 2 11 18.3%

Powered By Data Skrive