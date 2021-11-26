Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati

Author:

Before placing any bets on Ben Roethlisberger's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North foes meet in Week 12 when Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) hit the field against the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Roethlisberger has thrown for 2,259 yards (225.9 ypg), completing 65.3% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with six rushing yards (0.6 ypg) on 11 carries.
  • The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.8% of the time while running the football 38.2% of the time.
  • Roethlisberger accounts for 56.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 50 of his 343 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Roethlisberger's matchup with the Bengals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

5

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Roethlisberger's 281.8 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Bengals are 26.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in all of those games against the Bengals, while throwing multiple TDs four times.
  • Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
  • The Bengals have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 269.7 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bengals have allowed 13 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Roethlisberger put together a 273-yard performance against the Chargers last week, completing 63.6% of his pass attempts and throwing for three touchdowns.
  • Roethlisberger has thrown for 478 yards (159.3 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 66.2% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three appearances.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

95

24.1%

59

714

4

11

18.3%

Chase Claypool

61

15.5%

34

526

1

9

15.0%

Najee Harris

62

15.7%

49

337

2

11

18.3%

