The Boise State Broncos (7-4, 0-0 MWC) and No. 22 San Diego State Aztecs (10-1, 0-0 MWC) will face each other in clash of MWC opponents at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in San Diego, California.

Odds for Boise State vs. San Diego State

Over/Under Insights

Boise State and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in five of 11 games this season.

In 45.5% of San Diego State's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Friday's over/under of 44.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.1, is 13.6 points more than Friday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 35.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 57.4, 12.9 points more than Friday's over/under of 44.5.

In 2021, games involving the Aztecs have averaged a total of 43.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Boise State is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Broncos have been favored by 3 points or more seven times this season and are 3-4 ATS in those matchups.

Boise State's games this year have hit the over on only two of 11 set point totals (18.2%).

The Broncos put up 13 more points per game (30.4) than the Aztecs give up (17.4).

Boise State is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 17.4 points.

The Broncos average 72.9 more yards per game (386.6) than the Aztecs allow per contest (313.7).

Boise State is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team totals more than 313.7 yards.

The Broncos have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five fewer than the Aztecs have forced (17).

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State has five wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Aztecs have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more.

San Diego State's games this season have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Aztecs rack up 9.4 more points per game (27.7) than the Broncos surrender (18.3).

San Diego State is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall when the team records more than 18.3 points.

The Aztecs average 328.3 yards per game, 33.3 fewer yards than the 361.6 the Broncos allow.

San Diego State is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out over 361.6 yards.

The Aztecs have turned the ball over 12 times, 11 fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (23).

Season Stats