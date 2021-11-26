Publish date:
Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - San Francisco vs. Minnesota
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Aiyuk's 29 receptions have turned into 341 yards (34.1 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 42 times.
- Aiyuk has been the target of 42 of his team's 302 passing attempts this season, or 13.9% of the target share.
- Aiyuk has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 16.7% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have called a pass in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- The 273.0 passing yards the Vikings yield per game makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Vikings have allowed 17 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jaguars last week, Aiyuk was targeted seven times and picked up 85 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Aiyuk has tacked on 16 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns over his last three outings. He's been targeted 19 times, producing 66.7 yards per game.
Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandon Aiyuk
42
13.9%
29
341
3
6
16.7%
Deebo Samuel
88
29.1%
55
994
5
7
19.4%
George Kittle
47
15.6%
34
412
3
3
8.3%
Mohamed Sanu
24
7.9%
15
177
0
3
8.3%
