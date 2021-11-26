Brandon Aiyuk will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 12 matchup sees Aiyuk's San Francisco 49ers (5-5) square off against the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Aiyuk's 29 receptions have turned into 341 yards (34.1 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 42 times.

Aiyuk has been the target of 42 of his team's 302 passing attempts this season, or 13.9% of the target share.

Aiyuk has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 16.7% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have called a pass in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

The 273.0 passing yards the Vikings yield per game makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Vikings have allowed 17 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Jaguars last week, Aiyuk was targeted seven times and picked up 85 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Aiyuk has tacked on 16 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns over his last three outings. He's been targeted 19 times, producing 66.7 yards per game.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandon Aiyuk 42 13.9% 29 341 3 6 16.7% Deebo Samuel 88 29.1% 55 994 5 7 19.4% George Kittle 47 15.6% 34 412 3 3 8.3% Mohamed Sanu 24 7.9% 15 177 0 3 8.3%

