Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New Orleans Saints (5-5) will attempt to halt their three-game losing run in a Week 12 clash against the Buffalo Bills (6-4).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Bills vs. Saints

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in five of 10 games (50%) this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of New Orleans' games (5/10) have had more combined points than Thursday's total of 44.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 54.6 points per game, 10.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 39.4 points per game, 5.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Bills games this season is 49.3, 4.8 points above Thursday's over/under of 44.5.
  • The 44.5 over/under in this game is 0.2 points above the 44.3 average total in Saints games this season.
  • In Buffalo's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Bills have been favored by 6.5 points or more seven times this season and are 4-3 ATS in those games.
  • Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
  • The Bills rack up 29.5 points per game, 7.7 more than the Saints surrender per matchup (21.8).
  • Buffalo is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.8 points.
  • The Bills average 49.7 more yards per game (391.7) than the Saints allow per matchup (342.0).
  • In games that Buffalo churns out over 342.0 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • This year, the Bills have turned the ball over 14 times, while the Saints have forced 14.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Buffalo's matchup with the Saints.
  • New Orleans has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • New Orleans has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this season (six times over 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Saints average 7.5 more points per game (25.1) than the Bills surrender (17.6).
  • New Orleans is 5-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team records more than 17.6 points.
  • The Saints rack up 37.6 more yards per game (321.3) than the Bills allow per matchup (283.7).
  • New Orleans is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team totals over 283.7 yards.
  • The Saints have turned the ball over 11 times, 13 fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (24).

Home and road insights

  • New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 6.5-point underdogs or greater, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2).
  • This season, New Orleans has hit the over in three of four home games.
  • The average point total in Saints home games this season is 45.8 points, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).
  • On the road, Buffalo is 3-2 overall and 3-2 against the spread.
  • The Bills have one win ATS (1-1) on the road as 6.5-point favorites or more.
  • This year, in five road games, Buffalo has hit the over three times.
  • Bills away games this season average 50.9 total points, 6.4 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.