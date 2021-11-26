Publish date:
BYU vs. USC College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for BYU vs. USC
Over/Under Insights
- BYU and its opponents have combined for 64 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.
- In 50% of USC's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 64.
- Saturday's total is 0.7 points higher than the combined 63.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 8.2 points above the 55.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 56.4 points per game, 7.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 58.3 points, 5.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
BYU Stats and Trends
- BYU is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Cougars have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 7 points or more.
- BYU has gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over 11 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Cougars put up just 1.2 more points per game (33.4) than the Trojans give up (32.2).
- BYU is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 32.2 points.
- The Cougars rack up 455.8 yards per game, 38 more yards than the 417.8 the Trojans allow per outing.
- BYU is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team churns out more than 417.8 yards.
- This year, the Cougars have nine turnovers, eight fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (17).
USC Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, USC is 3-7-0 this year.
- The Trojans have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7 points or more.
- USC's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- The Trojans rack up 29.9 points per game, 6.3 more than the Cougars give up (23.6).
- When USC scores more than 23.6 points, it is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Trojans average 445.6 yards per game, 65.1 more yards than the 380.5 the Cougars give up.
- When USC picks up over 380.5 yards, the team is 3-6 against the spread and 4-5 overall.
- This year the Trojans have 18 turnovers, one fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (19).
Season Stats
|BYU
|Stats
|USC
33.4
Avg. Points Scored
29.9
23.6
Avg. Points Allowed
32.2
455.8
Avg. Total Yards
445.6
380.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
417.8
9
Giveaways
18
19
Takeaways
17