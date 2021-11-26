The No. 13 BYU Cougars (9-2) will clash with the USC Trojans (4-6) at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

Odds for BYU vs. USC

Over/Under Insights

BYU and its opponents have combined for 64 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.

In 50% of USC's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 64.

Saturday's total is 0.7 points higher than the combined 63.3 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 8.2 points above the 55.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 56.4 points per game, 7.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 58.3 points, 5.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

BYU Stats and Trends

BYU is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Cougars have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

BYU has gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Cougars put up just 1.2 more points per game (33.4) than the Trojans give up (32.2).

BYU is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 32.2 points.

The Cougars rack up 455.8 yards per game, 38 more yards than the 417.8 the Trojans allow per outing.

BYU is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team churns out more than 417.8 yards.

This year, the Cougars have nine turnovers, eight fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (17).

USC Stats and Trends

Against the spread, USC is 3-7-0 this year.

The Trojans have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7 points or more.

USC's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Trojans rack up 29.9 points per game, 6.3 more than the Cougars give up (23.6).

When USC scores more than 23.6 points, it is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Trojans average 445.6 yards per game, 65.1 more yards than the 380.5 the Cougars give up.

When USC picks up over 380.5 yards, the team is 3-6 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

This year the Trojans have 18 turnovers, one fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (19).

Season Stats