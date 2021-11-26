In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on C.J. Uzomah for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Uzomah's Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) square off in a Week 12 matchup between AFC North rivals at Paul Brown Stadium.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Uzomah's 27 receptions have turned into 322 yards (32.2 ypg) and five touchdowns. He's been targeted 31 times.

So far this season, 9.7% of the 319 passes thrown by his team have gone Uzomah's way.

Uzomah has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 5.6% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have thrown the ball in 54.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Uzomah has averaged 12.1 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Steelers, 7.4 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Uzomah has not caught a touchdown pass against the Steelers.

Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.

The Steelers have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 258.1 yards per game through the air.

The Steelers have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 12th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Uzomah put together a nine-yard performance against the Raiders last week on two catches while being targeted three times.

Over his last three outings, Uzomah has put together 66 yards (on 10 grabs).

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % C.J. Uzomah 31 9.7% 27 322 5 2 5.6% Ja'Marr Chase 79 24.8% 47 867 8 9 25.0% Tyler Boyd 63 19.7% 44 458 2 6 16.7% Tee Higgins 60 18.8% 37 446 2 7 19.4%

