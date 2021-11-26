Publish date:
C.J. Uzomah Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Uzomah's 27 receptions have turned into 322 yards (32.2 ypg) and five touchdowns. He's been targeted 31 times.
- So far this season, 9.7% of the 319 passes thrown by his team have gone Uzomah's way.
- Uzomah has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 5.6% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have thrown the ball in 54.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Uzomah has averaged 12.1 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Steelers, 7.4 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Uzomah has not caught a touchdown pass against the Steelers.
- Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
- The Steelers have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 258.1 yards per game through the air.
- The Steelers have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 12th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Uzomah put together a nine-yard performance against the Raiders last week on two catches while being targeted three times.
- Over his last three outings, Uzomah has put together 66 yards (on 10 grabs).
Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
C.J. Uzomah
31
9.7%
27
322
5
2
5.6%
Ja'Marr Chase
79
24.8%
47
867
8
9
25.0%
Tyler Boyd
63
19.7%
44
458
2
6
16.7%
Tee Higgins
60
18.8%
37
446
2
7
19.4%
