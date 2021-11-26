Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
C.J. Uzomah Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on C.J. Uzomah for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Uzomah's Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) square off in a Week 12 matchup between AFC North rivals at Paul Brown Stadium.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Uzomah's 27 receptions have turned into 322 yards (32.2 ypg) and five touchdowns. He's been targeted 31 times.
  • So far this season, 9.7% of the 319 passes thrown by his team have gone Uzomah's way.
  • Uzomah has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 5.6% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have thrown the ball in 54.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Uzomah has averaged 12.1 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Steelers, 7.4 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Uzomah has not caught a touchdown pass against the Steelers.
  • Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
  • The Steelers have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 258.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Steelers have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 12th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Uzomah put together a nine-yard performance against the Raiders last week on two catches while being targeted three times.
  • Over his last three outings, Uzomah has put together 66 yards (on 10 grabs).

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

C.J. Uzomah

31

9.7%

27

322

5

2

5.6%

Ja'Marr Chase

79

24.8%

47

867

8

9

25.0%

Tyler Boyd

63

19.7%

44

458

2

6

16.7%

Tee Higgins

60

18.8%

37

446

2

7

19.4%

