The Miami Dolphins (4-7) will try to extend their three-game winning run versus the Carolina Panthers (5-6) in Week 12.

Odds for Panthers vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in four of 11 games this season.

Miami's games have gone over 41.5 points in five of 11 chances this season.

Sunday's over/under is 2.7 points higher than the combined 38.8 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 44.5 points per game, 3.0 more than this contest's over/under.

The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 44.7 points per game in 2020, 3.2 more than Sunday's total.

The 41.5-point over/under for this game is 4.4 points below the 45.9 points per game average total in Dolphins games this season.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in five chances).

Carolina's games this year have hit the over four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Panthers score 4.0 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Dolphins allow (24.5).

Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 24.5 points.

The Panthers average 318.7 yards per game, 64.1 fewer yards than the 382.8 the Dolphins give up per outing.

When Carolina picks up more than 382.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over one more time (17 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Dolphins have an against the spread record of 4-3 in their seven games when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this season.

Miami has gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities this season (four times over 11 games with a set point total).

This year the Dolphins score just 1.7 fewer points per game (18.3) than the Panthers give up (20.0).

When Miami records more than 20.0 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Dolphins rack up 21.8 more yards per game (310.5) than the Panthers give up per contest (288.7).

When Miami totals more than 288.7 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over six more times (19 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Miami is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

At home, as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Dolphins have one win ATS (1-1).

Miami has hit the over twice in five home games this year.

This season, Dolphins home games average 45.6 points, 4.1 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

This year in away games, Carolina is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

Away from home, the Panthers have one win ATS (1-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more.

This season, in five road games, Carolina has hit the over twice.

This season, Panthers away games average 45.2 points, 3.7 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

