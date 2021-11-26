Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Miami Dolphins (4-7) will try to extend their three-game winning run versus the Carolina Panthers (5-6) in Week 12.

Odds for Panthers vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

  • Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in four of 11 games this season.
  • Miami's games have gone over 41.5 points in five of 11 chances this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 2.7 points higher than the combined 38.8 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 44.5 points per game, 3.0 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 44.7 points per game in 2020, 3.2 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 41.5-point over/under for this game is 4.4 points below the 45.9 points per game average total in Dolphins games this season.
  • Carolina is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in five chances).
  • Carolina's games this year have hit the over four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).
  • The Panthers score 4.0 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Dolphins allow (24.5).
  • Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 24.5 points.
  • The Panthers average 318.7 yards per game, 64.1 fewer yards than the 382.8 the Dolphins give up per outing.
  • When Carolina picks up more than 382.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over one more time (17 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (16) this season.
  • Miami has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Dolphins have an against the spread record of 4-3 in their seven games when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this season.
  • Miami has gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities this season (four times over 11 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Dolphins score just 1.7 fewer points per game (18.3) than the Panthers give up (20.0).
  • When Miami records more than 20.0 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Dolphins rack up 21.8 more yards per game (310.5) than the Panthers give up per contest (288.7).
  • When Miami totals more than 288.7 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
  • The Dolphins have turned the ball over six more times (19 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Miami is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • At home, as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Dolphins have one win ATS (1-1).
  • Miami has hit the over twice in five home games this year.
  • This season, Dolphins home games average 45.6 points, 4.1 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).
  • This year in away games, Carolina is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • Away from home, the Panthers have one win ATS (1-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more.
  • This season, in five road games, Carolina has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Panthers away games average 45.2 points, 3.7 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

