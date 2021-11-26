Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Indianapolis vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Carson Wentz before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Wentz's Indianapolis Colts (6-5) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) square off in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Wentz has thrown for 2,484 yards while completing 63% of his passes (223-of-354), with 18 touchdowns and three interceptions this year (225.8 per game).
  • He also has 138 rushing yards on 35 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 12.5 yards per game.
  • The Colts, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.3% of the time while running the ball 46.7% of the time.
  • Wentz accounts for 35.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 41 of his 354 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Wentz recorded zero passing yards in one matchup against the Buccaneers, 245.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Wentz did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Buccaneers.
  • The 257.8 passing yards the Buccaneers yield per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bills, Wentz had 106 yards while completing 55.0% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown.
  • He also tacked on 18 yards on two carries, averaging nine yards per attempt without a touchdown.
  • Wentz has put up 558 passing yards (186.0 per game) and has a 65.5% completion percentage this year (55-of-84) over his last three games, while throwing four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

81

22.6%

57

752

5

11

26.8%

Zach Pascal

53

14.8%

32

328

3

9

22.0%

Jonathan Taylor

38

10.6%

32

322

2

2

4.9%

