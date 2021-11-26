Publish date:
Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Indianapolis vs. Tampa Bay
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Wentz has thrown for 2,484 yards while completing 63% of his passes (223-of-354), with 18 touchdowns and three interceptions this year (225.8 per game).
- He also has 138 rushing yards on 35 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 12.5 yards per game.
- The Colts, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.3% of the time while running the ball 46.7% of the time.
- Wentz accounts for 35.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 41 of his 354 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
5
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Wentz recorded zero passing yards in one matchup against the Buccaneers, 245.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Wentz did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Buccaneers.
- The 257.8 passing yards the Buccaneers yield per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bills, Wentz had 106 yards while completing 55.0% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown.
- He also tacked on 18 yards on two carries, averaging nine yards per attempt without a touchdown.
- Wentz has put up 558 passing yards (186.0 per game) and has a 65.5% completion percentage this year (55-of-84) over his last three games, while throwing four touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Michael Pittman Jr.
81
22.6%
57
752
5
11
26.8%
Zach Pascal
53
14.8%
32
328
3
9
22.0%
Jonathan Taylor
38
10.6%
32
322
2
2
4.9%
