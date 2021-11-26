There will be player prop betting options available for Carson Wentz before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Wentz's Indianapolis Colts (6-5) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) square off in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wentz has thrown for 2,484 yards while completing 63% of his passes (223-of-354), with 18 touchdowns and three interceptions this year (225.8 per game).

He also has 138 rushing yards on 35 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 12.5 yards per game.

The Colts, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.3% of the time while running the ball 46.7% of the time.

Wentz accounts for 35.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 41 of his 354 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Wentz recorded zero passing yards in one matchup against the Buccaneers, 245.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Wentz did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Buccaneers.

The 257.8 passing yards the Buccaneers yield per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bills, Wentz had 106 yards while completing 55.0% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown.

He also tacked on 18 yards on two carries, averaging nine yards per attempt without a touchdown.

Wentz has put up 558 passing yards (186.0 per game) and has a 65.5% completion percentage this year (55-of-84) over his last three games, while throwing four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 81 22.6% 57 752 5 11 26.8% Zach Pascal 53 14.8% 32 328 3 9 22.0% Jonathan Taylor 38 10.6% 32 322 2 2 4.9%

Powered By Data Skrive