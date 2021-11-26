MAC opponents will clash when the Central Michigan Chippewas (7-4, 0-0 MAC) meet the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-4, 0-0 MAC).

Odds for Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Central Michigan has combined with its opponents to put up more than 63.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

In 50% of Eastern Michigan's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 63.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.1, is 2.6 points greater than Friday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 8.4 points greater than the 55.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Chippewas games this season is 59.2, 4.3 points fewer than Friday's total of 63.5 .

The 63.5 total in this game is 5.7 points above the 57.8 average total in Eagles games this season.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Central Michigan has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Chippewas have been favored by 8.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Central Michigan's games this year have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Chippewas average 5.7 more points per game (33.2) than the Eagles give up (27.5).

Central Michigan is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.5 points.

The Chippewas rack up 23.5 more yards per game (459.7) than the Eagles give up per contest (436.2).

Central Michigan is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team piles up over 436.2 yards.

The Chippewas have 10 giveaways this season, while the Eagles have 15 takeaways .

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

Eastern Michigan has five wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Eastern Michigan's games this season have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Eagles average 5.3 more points per game (32.9) than the Chippewas surrender (27.6).

When Eastern Michigan records more than 27.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Eagles average just 12.4 fewer yards per game (395.0) than the Chippewas allow (407.4).

In games that Eastern Michigan picks up more than 407.4 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 12 times, one fewer times than the Chippewas have forced turnovers (13).

Season Stats