Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Claypool's stat line reveals 34 catches for 526 yards and one touchdown. He averages 52.6 yards per game, and has been targeted 61 times.
- So far this season, 15.5% of the 394 passes thrown by his team have gone Claypool's way.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Claypool has been on the receiving end of 15.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Claypool's 68.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Bengals are 13.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Claypool has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bengals once, and had multiple TDs in that game.
- The 269.7 yards per game the Bengals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
- The Bengals have allowed 13 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are third in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Chargers, Claypool was targeted nine times and racked up five catches for 93 yards (18.6 yards per catch).
- Claypool's eight grabs (14 targets) have netted him 123 yards (41.0 ypg) in his last three games.
Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chase Claypool
61
15.5%
34
526
1
9
15.0%
Diontae Johnson
95
24.1%
59
714
4
11
18.3%
Najee Harris
62
15.7%
49
337
2
11
18.3%
Pat Freiermuth
49
12.4%
36
287
5
14
23.3%
