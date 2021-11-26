Chase Claypool has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North foes square off in Week 12 when Claypool's Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) take the field against the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Claypool's stat line reveals 34 catches for 526 yards and one touchdown. He averages 52.6 yards per game, and has been targeted 61 times.

So far this season, 15.5% of the 394 passes thrown by his team have gone Claypool's way.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Claypool has been on the receiving end of 15.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Claypool's 68.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Bengals are 13.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Claypool has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bengals once, and had multiple TDs in that game.

The 269.7 yards per game the Bengals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals have allowed 13 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are third in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Chargers, Claypool was targeted nine times and racked up five catches for 93 yards (18.6 yards per catch).

Claypool's eight grabs (14 targets) have netted him 123 yards (41.0 ypg) in his last three games.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chase Claypool 61 15.5% 34 526 1 9 15.0% Diontae Johnson 95 24.1% 59 714 4 11 18.3% Najee Harris 62 15.7% 49 337 2 11 18.3% Pat Freiermuth 49 12.4% 36 287 5 14 23.3%

