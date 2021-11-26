Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati

Author:

Chase Claypool has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North foes square off in Week 12 when Claypool's Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) take the field against the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Claypool's stat line reveals 34 catches for 526 yards and one touchdown. He averages 52.6 yards per game, and has been targeted 61 times.
  • So far this season, 15.5% of the 394 passes thrown by his team have gone Claypool's way.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Claypool has been on the receiving end of 15.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Claypool's matchup with the Bengals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Claypool's 68.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Bengals are 13.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Claypool has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bengals once, and had multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 269.7 yards per game the Bengals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bengals have allowed 13 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are third in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Chargers, Claypool was targeted nine times and racked up five catches for 93 yards (18.6 yards per catch).
  • Claypool's eight grabs (14 targets) have netted him 123 yards (41.0 ypg) in his last three games.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chase Claypool

61

15.5%

34

526

1

9

15.0%

Diontae Johnson

95

24.1%

59

714

4

11

18.3%

Najee Harris

62

15.7%

49

337

2

11

18.3%

Pat Freiermuth

49

12.4%

36

287

5

14

23.3%

