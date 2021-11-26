Publish date:
Cincinnati vs. East Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cincinnati vs. East Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57 points in five of 11 games this season.
- So far this season, 45.5% of East Carolina's games (5/11) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 57.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 71.2, is 14.2 points more than Friday's over/under.
- The 41.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.5 fewer than the 57 total in this contest.
- The average total in Bearcats games this season is 54.7, 2.3 points fewer than Friday's over/under of 57 .
- The 57-point over/under for this game is 0.5 points below the 57.5 points per game average total in Pirates games this season.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Cincinnati is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bearcats are 3-5 ATS when favored by 14 points or more this season.
- Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
- The Bearcats score 14.5 more points per game (40.0) than the Pirates give up (25.5).
- Cincinnati is 5-5 against the spread and 10-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.5 points.
- The Bearcats average 39.9 more yards per game (430.1) than the Pirates allow per contest (390.2).
- Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team totals over 390.2 yards.
- The Bearcats have turned the ball over 16 times this season, three fewer than the Pirates have forced (19).
East Carolina Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, East Carolina is 7-4-0 this season.
- East Carolina's games this season have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).
- The Pirates put up 31.2 points per game, 15.2 more than the Bearcats give up (16.0).
- When East Carolina scores more than 16.0 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- The Pirates rack up 447.1 yards per game, 142.9 more yards than the 304.2 the Bearcats give up.
- East Carolina is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team piles up more than 304.2 yards.
- The Pirates have turned the ball over 20 times, nine fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (29).
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|East Carolina
40.0
Avg. Points Scored
31.2
16.0
Avg. Points Allowed
25.5
430.1
Avg. Total Yards
447.1
304.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
390.2
16
Giveaways
20
29
Takeaways
19