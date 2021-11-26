The No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats (11-0, 0-0 AAC) have an AAC matchup against the East Carolina Pirates (7-4, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for Cincinnati vs. East Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57 points in five of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 45.5% of East Carolina's games (5/11) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 57.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 71.2, is 14.2 points more than Friday's over/under.

The 41.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.5 fewer than the 57 total in this contest.

The average total in Bearcats games this season is 54.7, 2.3 points fewer than Friday's over/under of 57 .

The 57-point over/under for this game is 0.5 points below the 57.5 points per game average total in Pirates games this season.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Bearcats are 3-5 ATS when favored by 14 points or more this season.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Bearcats score 14.5 more points per game (40.0) than the Pirates give up (25.5).

Cincinnati is 5-5 against the spread and 10-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.5 points.

The Bearcats average 39.9 more yards per game (430.1) than the Pirates allow per contest (390.2).

Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team totals over 390.2 yards.

The Bearcats have turned the ball over 16 times this season, three fewer than the Pirates have forced (19).

East Carolina Stats and Trends

Against the spread, East Carolina is 7-4-0 this season.

East Carolina's games this season have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).

The Pirates put up 31.2 points per game, 15.2 more than the Bearcats give up (16.0).

When East Carolina scores more than 16.0 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Pirates rack up 447.1 yards per game, 142.9 more yards than the 304.2 the Bearcats give up.

East Carolina is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team piles up more than 304.2 yards.

The Pirates have turned the ball over 20 times, nine fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (29).

Season Stats