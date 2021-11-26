Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC North rivals will do battle in Week 12 of the NFL season when the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) battle the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1).

Odds for Bengals vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Cincinnati's games this season have gone over 44.5 points eight of 10 times.
  • Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in three of 10 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.2, is 3.7 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 0.3 points greater than the 44.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in Bengals games this season is 46.5, 2.0 points more than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.
  • The 44.5 over/under in this game is 1.0 point above the 43.5 average total in Steelers games this season.
  • In Cincinnati's 10 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Bengals have been favored by 4 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Cincinnati's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Bengals put up 4.2 more points per game (26.8) than the Steelers surrender (22.6).
  • Cincinnati is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.6 points.
  • The Bengals rack up just 13.2 fewer yards per game (354.1), than the Steelers give up per contest (367.3).
  • Cincinnati is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 367.3 yards.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over 14 times this season, five more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (9).
  • Pittsburgh has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Steelers have been underdogs by 4 points or more four times this year and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
  • This year the Steelers score just 0.2 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Bengals surrender (21.6).
  • Pittsburgh is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team records more than 21.6 points.
  • The Steelers average 328.0 yards per game, 24.9 fewer yards than the 352.9 the Bengals give up.
  • When Pittsburgh churns out more than 352.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall.
  • This year the Steelers have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Bengals have forced 11 turnovers.

Home and road insights

  • Cincinnati has covered the spread once at home, and is 2-2 overall there, this year.
  • At home, as 4-point favorites or more, the Bengals are winless ATS (0-1).
  • Cincinnati has hit the over twice in four home games this year.
  • This season, Bengals home games average 47.9 points, 3.4 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).
  • This season away from home, Pittsburgh is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • Pittsburgh has hit the over once in four away games this season.
  • The average point total in Steelers away games this season is 46.0 points, 1.5 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

