AFC North rivals will do battle in Week 12 of the NFL season when the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) battle the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Bengals vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Cincinnati's games this season have gone over 44.5 points eight of 10 times.

Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.2, is 3.7 points more than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 0.3 points greater than the 44.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Bengals games this season is 46.5, 2.0 points more than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.

The 44.5 over/under in this game is 1.0 point above the 43.5 average total in Steelers games this season.

Bengals stats and trends

In Cincinnati's 10 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Bengals have been favored by 4 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Cincinnati's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Bengals put up 4.2 more points per game (26.8) than the Steelers surrender (22.6).

Cincinnati is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.6 points.

The Bengals rack up just 13.2 fewer yards per game (354.1), than the Steelers give up per contest (367.3).

Cincinnati is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 367.3 yards.

The Bengals have turned the ball over 14 times this season, five more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (9).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cincinnati's matchup with the Steelers.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Steelers have been underdogs by 4 points or more four times this year and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

This year the Steelers score just 0.2 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Bengals surrender (21.6).

Pittsburgh is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team records more than 21.6 points.

The Steelers average 328.0 yards per game, 24.9 fewer yards than the 352.9 the Bengals give up.

When Pittsburgh churns out more than 352.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall.

This year the Steelers have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Bengals have forced 11 turnovers.

Home and road insights

Cincinnati has covered the spread once at home, and is 2-2 overall there, this year.

At home, as 4-point favorites or more, the Bengals are winless ATS (0-1).

Cincinnati has hit the over twice in four home games this year.

This season, Bengals home games average 47.9 points, 3.4 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

This season away from home, Pittsburgh is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

Pittsburgh has hit the over once in four away games this season.

The average point total in Steelers away games this season is 46.0 points, 1.5 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.