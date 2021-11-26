Publish date:
Clemson vs. South Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Clemson vs. South Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson has combined with its opponents to score more than 43 points in seven of 11 games this season.
- South Carolina's games have gone over 43 points in five of 10 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.8, is 6.8 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 40.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.9 fewer than the 43 over/under in this contest.
- Tigers games this season feature an average total of 49.6 points, a number 6.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 43-point over/under for this game is 7.1 points below the 50.1 points per game average total in Gamecocks games this season.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Clemson is 3-8-0 this season.
- The Tigers have been favored by 11.5 points or more five times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Clemson's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Tigers average just 2.8 more points per game (26.5) than the Gamecocks surrender (23.7).
- Clemson is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.7 points.
- The Tigers average 362.7 yards per game, just 6.2 more than the 356.5 the Gamecocks give up per contest.
- Clemson is 2-3 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team amasses more than 356.5 yards.
- The Tigers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have 23 takeaways .
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- In South Carolina's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Gamecocks have been underdogs by 11.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- South Carolina's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Gamecocks score 23.3 points per game, 6.9 more than the Tigers give up (16.4).
- South Carolina is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.4 points.
- The Gamecocks average 332 yards per game, just 13.3 more than the 318.7 the Tigers give up.
- In games that South Carolina amasses over 318.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- This year the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 21 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (16).
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|South Carolina
26.5
Avg. Points Scored
23.3
16.4
Avg. Points Allowed
23.7
362.7
Avg. Total Yards
332
318.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
356.5
17
Giveaways
21
16
Takeaways
23