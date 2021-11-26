The Clemson Tigers (8-3) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (6-5) take the field for the 2021 edition of the Palmetto Bowl.

Over/Under Insights

Clemson has combined with its opponents to score more than 43 points in seven of 11 games this season.

South Carolina's games have gone over 43 points in five of 10 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.8, is 6.8 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 40.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.9 fewer than the 43 over/under in this contest.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 49.6 points, a number 6.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 43-point over/under for this game is 7.1 points below the 50.1 points per game average total in Gamecocks games this season.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Clemson is 3-8-0 this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 11.5 points or more five times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Clemson's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Tigers average just 2.8 more points per game (26.5) than the Gamecocks surrender (23.7).

Clemson is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.7 points.

The Tigers average 362.7 yards per game, just 6.2 more than the 356.5 the Gamecocks give up per contest.

Clemson is 2-3 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team amasses more than 356.5 yards.

The Tigers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have 23 takeaways .

South Carolina Stats and Trends

In South Carolina's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Gamecocks have been underdogs by 11.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

South Carolina's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Gamecocks score 23.3 points per game, 6.9 more than the Tigers give up (16.4).

South Carolina is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.4 points.

The Gamecocks average 332 yards per game, just 13.3 more than the 318.7 the Tigers give up.

In games that South Carolina amasses over 318.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 21 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (16).

Season Stats