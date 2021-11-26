Sun Belt opponents will clash when the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) face the South Alabama Jaguars (5-6, 0-0 Sun Belt).

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. South Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina's games this season have gone over 55 points eight of 10 times.

South Alabama and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in five of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.9, is 11.9 points greater than Friday's over/under.

The 46.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.7 fewer than the 55 over/under in this contest.

Chanticleers games this season feature an average total of 58.9 points, a number 3.9 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 55 total in this game is 2.3 points higher than the 52.7 average total in Jaguars games this season.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Coastal Carolina has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Chanticleers are 5-2 ATS when favored by 15 points or more this season.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Chanticleers rack up 15.2 more points per game (41.6) than the Jaguars allow (26.4).

When Coastal Carolina puts up more than 26.4 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

The Chanticleers collect 149.6 more yards per game (492.3) than the Jaguars give up per outing (342.7).

In games that Coastal Carolina piles up more than 342.7 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

This year, the Chanticleers have seven turnovers, 15 fewer than the Jaguars have takeaways (22).

South Alabama Stats and Trends

In South Alabama's 11 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This year, the Jaguars are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 15 points or more.

South Alabama's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

The Jaguars average 5.4 more points per game (25.3) than the Chanticleers surrender (19.9).

South Alabama is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team puts up more than 19.9 points.

The Jaguars average 371.4 yards per game, 47.6 more yards than the 323.8 the Chanticleers allow.

In games that South Alabama picks up more than 323.8 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 17 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Chanticleers have forced (9).

Season Stats