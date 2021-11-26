Publish date:
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Green Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kupp's team-high 1,141 receiving yards (114.1 per game) have come on 85 receptions (116 targets) including 10 touchdowns.
- Kupp has been the target of 31.6% (116 total) of his team's 367 passing attempts this season.
- With 23 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 29.9% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have run 60.2% passing plays and 39.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kupp's matchup with the Packers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
7
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
4
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Kupp is averaging zero receiving yards in two career matchups against the Packers, the same number as his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).
- Kupp has not caught a touchdown pass against the Packers.
- The Packers have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 231.9 yards per game through the air.
- The Packers have surrendered 18 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 10 matchup with the 49ers, Kupp caught 11 passes for 122 yards while being targeted 13 times.
- Kupp has totaled 332 receiving yards (110.7 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 29 passes on 35 targets in his last three games.
Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
116
31.6%
85
1141
10
23
29.9%
Robert Woods
69
18.8%
45
556
4
16
20.8%
Van Jefferson
53
14.4%
30
487
3
11
14.3%
Tyler Higbee
51
13.9%
38
344
3
14
18.2%
Powered By Data Skrive