November 26, 2021
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Green Bay

Sportsbooks have posted player props for Cooper Kupp ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) hit the field against the Green Bay Packers (8-3) in Week 12 at Lambeau Field.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kupp's team-high 1,141 receiving yards (114.1 per game) have come on 85 receptions (116 targets) including 10 touchdowns.
  • Kupp has been the target of 31.6% (116 total) of his team's 367 passing attempts this season.
  • With 23 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 29.9% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have run 60.2% passing plays and 39.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

7

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

4

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Kupp is averaging zero receiving yards in two career matchups against the Packers, the same number as his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).
  • Kupp has not caught a touchdown pass against the Packers.
  • The Packers have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 231.9 yards per game through the air.
  • The Packers have surrendered 18 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 10 matchup with the 49ers, Kupp caught 11 passes for 122 yards while being targeted 13 times.
  • Kupp has totaled 332 receiving yards (110.7 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 29 passes on 35 targets in his last three games.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

116

31.6%

85

1141

10

23

29.9%

Robert Woods

69

18.8%

45

556

4

16

20.8%

Van Jefferson

53

14.4%

30

487

3

11

14.3%

Tyler Higbee

51

13.9%

38

344

3

14

18.2%

