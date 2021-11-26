Sportsbooks have posted player props for Cooper Kupp ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) hit the field against the Green Bay Packers (8-3) in Week 12 at Lambeau Field.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp's team-high 1,141 receiving yards (114.1 per game) have come on 85 receptions (116 targets) including 10 touchdowns.

Kupp has been the target of 31.6% (116 total) of his team's 367 passing attempts this season.

With 23 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 29.9% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 60.2% passing plays and 39.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 7 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 4

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Kupp is averaging zero receiving yards in two career matchups against the Packers, the same number as his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).

Kupp has not caught a touchdown pass against the Packers.

The Packers have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 231.9 yards per game through the air.

The Packers have surrendered 18 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In his Week 10 matchup with the 49ers, Kupp caught 11 passes for 122 yards while being targeted 13 times.

Kupp has totaled 332 receiving yards (110.7 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 29 passes on 35 targets in his last three games.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 116 31.6% 85 1141 10 23 29.9% Robert Woods 69 18.8% 45 556 4 16 20.8% Van Jefferson 53 14.4% 30 487 3 11 14.3% Tyler Higbee 51 13.9% 38 344 3 14 18.2%

