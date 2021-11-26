Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Philadelphia vs. New York

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Dallas Goedert and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Goedert's Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) and the New York Giants (3-7) meet in a Week 12 matchup between NFC East foes at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goedert has put up a 491-yard season so far (44.6 yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 34 passes on 47 targets.
  • So far this season, 14.6% of the 323 passes thrown by his team have gone Goedert's way.
  • Goedert has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 13.3% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles have run 48.9% passing plays and 51.1% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Goedert's matchup with the Giants.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • In his five matchups against the Giants, Goedert's 35.8 receiving yards average is 13.7 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (49.5).
  • Goedert, in five matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 268.7 passing yards the Giants yield per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Giants have given up 18 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Goedert put together a 62-yard performance against the Saints last week on five catches while being targeted eight times.
  • Goedert has 10 catches on 16 targets for 133 yards over his last three outings, averaging 44.3 yards per game.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dallas Goedert

47

14.6%

34

491

2

6

13.3%

Devonta Smith

74

22.9%

46

664

4

5

11.1%

Quez Watkins

38

11.8%

26

408

0

6

13.3%

Kenneth Gainwell

32

9.9%

20

173

1

5

11.1%

Powered By Data Skrive