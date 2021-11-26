In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Dallas Goedert and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Goedert's Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) and the New York Giants (3-7) meet in a Week 12 matchup between NFC East foes at MetLife Stadium.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goedert has put up a 491-yard season so far (44.6 yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 34 passes on 47 targets.

So far this season, 14.6% of the 323 passes thrown by his team have gone Goedert's way.

Goedert has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 13.3% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have run 48.9% passing plays and 51.1% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

In his five matchups against the Giants, Goedert's 35.8 receiving yards average is 13.7 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (49.5).

Goedert, in five matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 268.7 passing yards the Giants yield per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Giants have given up 18 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Goedert put together a 62-yard performance against the Saints last week on five catches while being targeted eight times.

Goedert has 10 catches on 16 targets for 133 yards over his last three outings, averaging 44.3 yards per game.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dallas Goedert 47 14.6% 34 491 2 6 13.3% Devonta Smith 74 22.9% 46 664 4 5 11.1% Quez Watkins 38 11.8% 26 408 0 6 13.3% Kenneth Gainwell 32 9.9% 20 173 1 5 11.1%

Powered By Data Skrive