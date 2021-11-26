Publish date:
Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Philadelphia vs. New York
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goedert has put up a 491-yard season so far (44.6 yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 34 passes on 47 targets.
- So far this season, 14.6% of the 323 passes thrown by his team have gone Goedert's way.
- Goedert has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 13.3% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have run 48.9% passing plays and 51.1% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- In his five matchups against the Giants, Goedert's 35.8 receiving yards average is 13.7 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (49.5).
- Goedert, in five matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 268.7 passing yards the Giants yield per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Giants have given up 18 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Goedert put together a 62-yard performance against the Saints last week on five catches while being targeted eight times.
- Goedert has 10 catches on 16 targets for 133 yards over his last three outings, averaging 44.3 yards per game.
Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dallas Goedert
47
14.6%
34
491
2
6
13.3%
Devonta Smith
74
22.9%
46
664
4
5
11.1%
Quez Watkins
38
11.8%
26
408
0
6
13.3%
Kenneth Gainwell
32
9.9%
20
173
1
5
11.1%
