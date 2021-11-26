Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Minnesota vs. San Francisco

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Dalvin Cook for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 12 matchup sees Cook's Minnesota Vikings (5-5) hit the field against the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cook has 161 carries for a team-best 734 rushing yards (73.4 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 21 catches for 138 yards (13.8 per game).
  • He has received 161 of his team's 280 carries this season (57.5%).
  • The Vikings have run 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cook's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Against the 49ers, Cook's 29 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 47.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cook has not rushed for a touchdown against the 49ers.
  • Allowing 115.9 rushing yards per game, the 49ers have the 20th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • Cook and the Vikings will face off against the NFL's 29th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (13).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Packers, Cook ran for 86 yards on 22 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Cook also tacked on 29 yards on three receptions.
  • Cook has run for 290 yards on 63 carries (96.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns over his last three outings.
  • Cook also has nine catches for 65 yards (21.7 per game).

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Dalvin Cook

161

57.5%

734

4

35

66.0%

4.6

Alexander Mattison

81

28.9%

294

0

12

22.6%

3.6

Kirk Cousins

18

6.4%

69

1

4

7.5%

3.8

C.J. Ham

7

2.5%

34

0

2

3.8%

4.9

Powered By Data Skrive