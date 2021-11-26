Publish date:
Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Minnesota vs. San Francisco
Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds
Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cook has 161 carries for a team-best 734 rushing yards (73.4 per game) and four touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 21 catches for 138 yards (13.8 per game).
- He has received 161 of his team's 280 carries this season (57.5%).
- The Vikings have run 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
5
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Against the 49ers, Cook's 29 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 47.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Cook has not rushed for a touchdown against the 49ers.
- Allowing 115.9 rushing yards per game, the 49ers have the 20th-ranked run defense in the league.
- Cook and the Vikings will face off against the NFL's 29th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (13).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Packers, Cook ran for 86 yards on 22 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Cook also tacked on 29 yards on three receptions.
- Cook has run for 290 yards on 63 carries (96.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns over his last three outings.
- Cook also has nine catches for 65 yards (21.7 per game).
Cook's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Dalvin Cook
161
57.5%
734
4
35
66.0%
4.6
Alexander Mattison
81
28.9%
294
0
12
22.6%
3.6
Kirk Cousins
18
6.4%
69
1
4
7.5%
3.8
C.J. Ham
7
2.5%
34
0
2
3.8%
4.9
