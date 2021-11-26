Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Dalvin Cook for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 12 matchup sees Cook's Minnesota Vikings (5-5) hit the field against the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook has 161 carries for a team-best 734 rushing yards (73.4 per game) and four touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 21 catches for 138 yards (13.8 per game).

He has received 161 of his team's 280 carries this season (57.5%).

The Vikings have run 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Against the 49ers, Cook's 29 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 47.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cook has not rushed for a touchdown against the 49ers.

Allowing 115.9 rushing yards per game, the 49ers have the 20th-ranked run defense in the league.

Cook and the Vikings will face off against the NFL's 29th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (13).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Packers, Cook ran for 86 yards on 22 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Cook also tacked on 29 yards on three receptions.

Cook has run for 290 yards on 63 carries (96.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Cook also has nine catches for 65 yards (21.7 per game).

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Dalvin Cook 161 57.5% 734 4 35 66.0% 4.6 Alexander Mattison 81 28.9% 294 0 12 22.6% 3.6 Kirk Cousins 18 6.4% 69 1 4 7.5% 3.8 C.J. Ham 7 2.5% 34 0 2 3.8% 4.9

