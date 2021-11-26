Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Daniel Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New York vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Daniel Jones has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC East foes meet in Week 12 when Jones and the New York Giants (3-7) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has thrown for 2,226 yards (222.6 ypg), completing 64.4% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
  • He has tacked on 268 rushing yards on 53 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 26.8 yards per game.
  • The Giants have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Jones has thrown 37 passes in the red zone this season, 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Jones averaged 183 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Eagles, 49.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Jones threw multiple touchdown passes two times in those four matchups against the Eagles. He threw multiple TD passes against them once.
  • This week Jones will face the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense (244.0 yards allowed per game).
  • The Eagles have given up 19 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 26th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Buccaneers, Jones went 23-for-38 (60.5 percent) for 167 yards, while throwing one touchdown and two interceptions.
  • Jones has passed for 499 yards while completing 66.7% of his throws (60-of-90), with four touchdowns and three interceptions (166.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
  • He's also carried the ball 12 times for 39 yards, averaging 13.0 yards per game.

Jones' New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kadarius Toney

48

13.3%

35

392

0

5

11.6%

Sterling Shepard

43

11.9%

32

324

1

9

20.9%

Kenny Golladay

34

9.4%

20

322

0

1

2.3%

