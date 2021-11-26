Daniel Jones has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC East foes meet in Week 12 when Jones and the New York Giants (3-7) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has thrown for 2,226 yards (222.6 ypg), completing 64.4% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

He has tacked on 268 rushing yards on 53 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 26.8 yards per game.

The Giants have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Jones has thrown 37 passes in the red zone this season, 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Jones averaged 183 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Eagles, 49.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Jones threw multiple touchdown passes two times in those four matchups against the Eagles. He threw multiple TD passes against them once.

This week Jones will face the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense (244.0 yards allowed per game).

The Eagles have given up 19 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 26th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Buccaneers, Jones went 23-for-38 (60.5 percent) for 167 yards, while throwing one touchdown and two interceptions.

Jones has passed for 499 yards while completing 66.7% of his throws (60-of-90), with four touchdowns and three interceptions (166.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.

He's also carried the ball 12 times for 39 yards, averaging 13.0 yards per game.

Jones' New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kadarius Toney 48 13.3% 35 392 0 5 11.6% Sterling Shepard 43 11.9% 32 324 1 9 20.9% Kenny Golladay 34 9.4% 20 322 0 1 2.3%

