Publish date:
Daniel Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New York vs. Philadelphia
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds
Daniel Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has thrown for 2,226 yards (222.6 ypg), completing 64.4% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
- He has tacked on 268 rushing yards on 53 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 26.8 yards per game.
- The Giants have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
- Jones has thrown 37 passes in the red zone this season, 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Eagles.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Jones averaged 183 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Eagles, 49.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Jones threw multiple touchdown passes two times in those four matchups against the Eagles. He threw multiple TD passes against them once.
- This week Jones will face the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense (244.0 yards allowed per game).
- The Eagles have given up 19 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 26th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Buccaneers, Jones went 23-for-38 (60.5 percent) for 167 yards, while throwing one touchdown and two interceptions.
- Jones has passed for 499 yards while completing 66.7% of his throws (60-of-90), with four touchdowns and three interceptions (166.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
- He's also carried the ball 12 times for 39 yards, averaging 13.0 yards per game.
Jones' New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kadarius Toney
48
13.3%
35
392
0
5
11.6%
Sterling Shepard
43
11.9%
32
324
1
9
20.9%
Kenny Golladay
34
9.4%
20
322
0
1
2.3%
Powered By Data Skrive