November 26, 2021
Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Green Bay

There will be player prop betting options available for Darrell Henderson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Henderson's Los Angeles Rams (7-3) and the Green Bay Packers (8-3) hit the field in Week 12 at Lambeau Field.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henderson has 126 attempts for a team-high 593 rushing yards (59.3 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • He also has 23 receptions for 154 yards (15.4 per game) and two TDs.
  • He has handled 126, or 51.9%, of his team's 243 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Rams have thrown the ball in 60.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

5

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • The Packers allow 105.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 11th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Packers have given up nine rushing touchdowns, 11th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 10 matchup with the 49ers, Henderson rushed for 31 yards on five carries (averaging 6.2 yards per carry).
  • Henderson has rushed for 176 yards on 30 carries (58.7 yards per game) with one touchdown during his last three games.
  • Henderson has also caught eight passes for 16 yards (5.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrell Henderson

126

51.9%

593

5

23

46.9%

4.7

Sony Michel

76

31.3%

291

1

16

32.7%

3.8

Robert Woods

8

3.3%

46

1

2

4.1%

5.8

Matthew Stafford

23

9.5%

38

0

7

14.3%

1.7

Powered By Data Skrive