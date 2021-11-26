There will be player prop betting options available for Darrell Henderson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Henderson's Los Angeles Rams (7-3) and the Green Bay Packers (8-3) hit the field in Week 12 at Lambeau Field.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henderson has 126 attempts for a team-high 593 rushing yards (59.3 per game) and five touchdowns.

He also has 23 receptions for 154 yards (15.4 per game) and two TDs.

He has handled 126, or 51.9%, of his team's 243 rushing attempts this season.

The Rams have thrown the ball in 60.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 5 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Green Bay

The Packers allow 105.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 11th-ranked rush defense.

The Packers have given up nine rushing touchdowns, 11th in the league.

Recent Performances

In his Week 10 matchup with the 49ers, Henderson rushed for 31 yards on five carries (averaging 6.2 yards per carry).

Henderson has rushed for 176 yards on 30 carries (58.7 yards per game) with one touchdown during his last three games.

Henderson has also caught eight passes for 16 yards (5.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrell Henderson 126 51.9% 593 5 23 46.9% 4.7 Sony Michel 76 31.3% 291 1 16 32.7% 3.8 Robert Woods 8 3.3% 46 1 2 4.1% 5.8 Matthew Stafford 23 9.5% 38 0 7 14.3% 1.7

