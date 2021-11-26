Before Deebo Samuel hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) play the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) in Week 12 at Levi's Stadium.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Samuel has 55 receptions (on 88 targets) for a team-high 994 receiving yards (99.4 per game) and five touchdowns.

So far this season, 29.1% of the 302 passes thrown by his team have gone Samuel's way.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 19.4% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have called a pass in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Against the Vikings, Samuel racked up 42 receiving yards in single career matchup, 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Samuel did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Vikings.

The Vikings have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 273.0 yards per game through the air.

With 17 passing TDs allowed this season, the Vikings defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Jaguars, Samuel was targeted two times and recorded one catch for 15 yards (15 yards per reception).

Over his last three outings, Samuel has caught 11 passes on 16 targets for 175 yards and one touchdown, averaging 58.3 yards per game.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 88 29.1% 55 994 5 7 19.4% George Kittle 47 15.6% 34 412 3 3 8.3% Brandon Aiyuk 42 13.9% 29 341 3 6 16.7% Mohamed Sanu 24 7.9% 15 177 0 3 8.3%

