Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - San Francisco vs. Minnesota
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Samuel has 55 receptions (on 88 targets) for a team-high 994 receiving yards (99.4 per game) and five touchdowns.
- So far this season, 29.1% of the 302 passes thrown by his team have gone Samuel's way.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 19.4% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have called a pass in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Against the Vikings, Samuel racked up 42 receiving yards in single career matchup, 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Samuel did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Vikings.
- The Vikings have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 273.0 yards per game through the air.
- With 17 passing TDs allowed this season, the Vikings defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Jaguars, Samuel was targeted two times and recorded one catch for 15 yards (15 yards per reception).
- Over his last three outings, Samuel has caught 11 passes on 16 targets for 175 yards and one touchdown, averaging 58.3 yards per game.
Samuel's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
88
29.1%
55
994
5
7
19.4%
George Kittle
47
15.6%
34
412
3
3
8.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
42
13.9%
29
341
3
6
16.7%
Mohamed Sanu
24
7.9%
15
177
0
3
8.3%
