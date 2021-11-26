Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - San Francisco vs. Minnesota

Before Deebo Samuel hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) play the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) in Week 12 at Levi's Stadium.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Samuel has 55 receptions (on 88 targets) for a team-high 994 receiving yards (99.4 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 29.1% of the 302 passes thrown by his team have gone Samuel's way.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 19.4% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have called a pass in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Against the Vikings, Samuel racked up 42 receiving yards in single career matchup, 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Samuel did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Vikings.
  • The Vikings have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 273.0 yards per game through the air.
  • With 17 passing TDs allowed this season, the Vikings defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Jaguars, Samuel was targeted two times and recorded one catch for 15 yards (15 yards per reception).
  • Over his last three outings, Samuel has caught 11 passes on 16 targets for 175 yards and one touchdown, averaging 58.3 yards per game.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

88

29.1%

55

994

5

7

19.4%

George Kittle

47

15.6%

34

412

3

3

8.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

42

13.9%

29

341

3

6

16.7%

Mohamed Sanu

24

7.9%

15

177

0

3

8.3%

