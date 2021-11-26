Oddsmakers have listed player prop betting options for Devonta Smith ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Smith's Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) and the New York Giants (3-7) square off in a Week 12 matchup between NFC East rivals at MetLife Stadium.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Smith has 46 catches (74 targets), leading his team with 664 receiving yards (60.4 per game) plus four touchdowns.

Smith has been the target of 74 of his team's 323 passing attempts this season, or 22.9% of the target share.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Smith has been on the receiving end of 11.1% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 48.9% of the time while running the ball 51.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New York

The 268.7 passing yards the Giants give up per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Giants defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Saints last week, Smith was targeted six times and racked up 61 yards on four receptions.

Smith has caught 13 passes on 18 targets for 243 yards and three touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 81.0 yards per game.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 74 22.9% 46 664 4 5 11.1% Dallas Goedert 47 14.6% 34 491 2 6 13.3% Quez Watkins 38 11.8% 26 408 0 6 13.3% Kenneth Gainwell 32 9.9% 20 173 1 5 11.1%

