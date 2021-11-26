Publish date:
Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Philadelphia vs. New York
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Smith has 46 catches (74 targets), leading his team with 664 receiving yards (60.4 per game) plus four touchdowns.
- Smith has been the target of 74 of his team's 323 passing attempts this season, or 22.9% of the target share.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Smith has been on the receiving end of 11.1% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 48.9% of the time while running the ball 51.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New York
- The 268.7 passing yards the Giants give up per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Giants defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Saints last week, Smith was targeted six times and racked up 61 yards on four receptions.
- Smith has caught 13 passes on 18 targets for 243 yards and three touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 81.0 yards per game.
Smith's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
74
22.9%
46
664
4
5
11.1%
Dallas Goedert
47
14.6%
34
491
2
6
13.3%
Quez Watkins
38
11.8%
26
408
0
6
13.3%
Kenneth Gainwell
32
9.9%
20
173
1
5
11.1%
