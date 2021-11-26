Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Philadelphia vs. New York

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed player prop betting options for Devonta Smith ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Smith's Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) and the New York Giants (3-7) square off in a Week 12 matchup between NFC East rivals at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Smith has 46 catches (74 targets), leading his team with 664 receiving yards (60.4 per game) plus four touchdowns.
  • Smith has been the target of 74 of his team's 323 passing attempts this season, or 22.9% of the target share.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Smith has been on the receiving end of 11.1% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 48.9% of the time while running the ball 51.1% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Smith's matchup with the Giants.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New York

  • The 268.7 passing yards the Giants give up per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Giants defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Saints last week, Smith was targeted six times and racked up 61 yards on four receptions.
  • Smith has caught 13 passes on 18 targets for 243 yards and three touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 81.0 yards per game.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

74

22.9%

46

664

4

5

11.1%

Dallas Goedert

47

14.6%

34

491

2

6

13.3%

Quez Watkins

38

11.8%

26

408

0

6

13.3%

Kenneth Gainwell

32

9.9%

20

173

1

5

11.1%

Powered By Data Skrive