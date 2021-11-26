Oddsmakers have installed player prop betting options for Diontae Johnson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North opponents meet in Week 12 when Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) take the field against the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson's team-leading 714 receiving yards (71.4 per game) have come on 59 receptions (95 targets) plus four touchdowns.

Johnson has been the target of 95 of his team's 394 passing attempts this season, or 24.1% of the target share.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Johnson has been on the receiving end of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Bengals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 7 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Johnson is averaging 56.2 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Bengals, 19.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (75.5).

In five matchups with the Bengals, Johnson has had a touchdown catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.

The 269.7 yards per game the Bengals are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

With 13 passing TDs conceded this year, the Bengals defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Johnson put together a 101-yard performance against the Chargers last week on seven catches while being targeted 13 times and scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Johnson racked up 19 catches on 32 targets and averaged 80.0 receiving yards with one touchdown.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 95 24.1% 59 714 4 11 18.3% Chase Claypool 61 15.5% 34 526 1 9 15.0% Najee Harris 62 15.7% 49 337 2 11 18.3% Pat Freiermuth 49 12.4% 36 287 5 14 23.3%

Powered By Data Skrive