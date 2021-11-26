Publish date:
Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson's team-leading 714 receiving yards (71.4 per game) have come on 59 receptions (95 targets) plus four touchdowns.
- Johnson has been the target of 95 of his team's 394 passing attempts this season, or 24.1% of the target share.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Johnson has been on the receiving end of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
7
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Johnson is averaging 56.2 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Bengals, 19.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (75.5).
- In five matchups with the Bengals, Johnson has had a touchdown catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.
- The 269.7 yards per game the Bengals are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
- With 13 passing TDs conceded this year, the Bengals defense is ranked third in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Johnson put together a 101-yard performance against the Chargers last week on seven catches while being targeted 13 times and scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Johnson racked up 19 catches on 32 targets and averaged 80.0 receiving yards with one touchdown.
Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
95
24.1%
59
714
4
11
18.3%
Chase Claypool
61
15.5%
34
526
1
9
15.0%
Najee Harris
62
15.7%
49
337
2
11
18.3%
Pat Freiermuth
49
12.4%
36
287
5
14
23.3%
