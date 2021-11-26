Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed player prop betting options for Diontae Johnson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North opponents meet in Week 12 when Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) take the field against the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Johnson's team-leading 714 receiving yards (71.4 per game) have come on 59 receptions (95 targets) plus four touchdowns.
  • Johnson has been the target of 95 of his team's 394 passing attempts this season, or 24.1% of the target share.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Johnson has been on the receiving end of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

7

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Johnson is averaging 56.2 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Bengals, 19.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (75.5).
  • In five matchups with the Bengals, Johnson has had a touchdown catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • The 269.7 yards per game the Bengals are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • With 13 passing TDs conceded this year, the Bengals defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Johnson put together a 101-yard performance against the Chargers last week on seven catches while being targeted 13 times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Johnson racked up 19 catches on 32 targets and averaged 80.0 receiving yards with one touchdown.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

95

24.1%

59

714

4

11

18.3%

Chase Claypool

61

15.5%

34

526

1

9

15.0%

Najee Harris

62

15.7%

49

337

2

11

18.3%

Pat Freiermuth

49

12.4%

36

287

5

14

23.3%

