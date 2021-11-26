The Florida Atlantic Owls (5-6, 0-0 C-USA) and Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-6, 0-0 C-USA) will battle in clash of C-USA foes at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida.

Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. Middle Tennessee

Over/Under Insights

Florida Atlantic's games this season have gone over 49.5 points four of 11 times.

In 60% of Middle Tennessee's games this season (6/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 49.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.2, is 6.7 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 2.7 points fewer than the 52.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Owls games this season feature an average total of 53.1 points, a number 3.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 49.5-point total for this game is 7.3 points below the 56.8 points per game average total in Blue Raiders games this season.

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

In Florida Atlantic's 11 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Owls have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-2-1 ATS in those games.

Florida Atlantic's games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).

The Owls score just 0.4 fewer points per game (26.2) than the Blue Raiders surrender (26.6).

Florida Atlantic is 3-1-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.6 points.

The Owls average 37.7 more yards per game (401) than the Blue Raiders give up per outing (363.3).

In games that Florida Atlantic churns out more than 363.3 yards, the team is 3-1-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Owls have 17 turnovers, 12 fewer than the Blue Raiders have takeaways (29).

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Middle Tennessee has four wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Blue Raiders have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in five chances).

Middle Tennessee has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Blue Raiders score 4.4 more points per game (30) than the Owls surrender (25.6).

Middle Tennessee is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team notches more than 25.6 points.

The Blue Raiders collect 355.3 yards per game, 58.1 fewer yards than the 413.4 the Owls give up.

When Middle Tennessee amasses more than 413.4 yards, the team is 2-1-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 20 times this season, one more turnover than the Owls have forced (19).

Season Stats