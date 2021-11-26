The Florida Gators (5-6) and Florida State Seminoles (5-6) will battle in a matchup at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

Odds for Florida vs. Florida State

Over/Under Insights

Florida has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in four of 11 games this season.

In 45.5% of Florida State's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 59.

Saturday's total is 1.7 points lower than the two team's combined 60.7 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 5.2 points greater than the 53.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Gators games this season feature an average total of 59.4 points, a number 0.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 57.4 PPG average total in Seminoles games this season is 1.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Florida Stats and Trends

Florida has played 11 games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Gators have just two against the spread wins in nine games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Florida's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Gators score 32.5 points per game, 5.8 more than the Seminoles give up per outing (26.7).

When Florida scores more than 26.7 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Gators rack up 100.8 more yards per game (480.4) than the Seminoles give up per contest (379.6).

Florida is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team churns out over 379.6 yards.

The Gators have turned the ball over one more time (18 total) than the Seminoles have forced a turnover (17) this season.

Florida State Stats and Trends

In Florida State's 11 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Seminoles have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more seven times this year and are 4-3 ATS in those games.

Florida State's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Seminoles put up just 1.1 more points per game (28.2) than the Gators allow (27.1).

Florida State is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.1 points.

The Seminoles rack up 382.3 yards per game, 20.8 more yards than the 361.5 the Gators allow.

When Florida State picks up over 361.5 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Seminoles have turned the ball over 18 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Gators have forced (10).

Season Stats