Publish date:
Florida vs. Florida State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Florida vs. Florida State
Over/Under Insights
- Florida has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in four of 11 games this season.
- In 45.5% of Florida State's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 59.
- Saturday's total is 1.7 points lower than the two team's combined 60.7 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 5.2 points greater than the 53.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Gators games this season feature an average total of 59.4 points, a number 0.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 57.4 PPG average total in Seminoles games this season is 1.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Florida Stats and Trends
- Florida has played 11 games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Gators have just two against the spread wins in nine games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- Florida's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Gators score 32.5 points per game, 5.8 more than the Seminoles give up per outing (26.7).
- When Florida scores more than 26.7 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Gators rack up 100.8 more yards per game (480.4) than the Seminoles give up per contest (379.6).
- Florida is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team churns out over 379.6 yards.
- The Gators have turned the ball over one more time (18 total) than the Seminoles have forced a turnover (17) this season.
Florida State Stats and Trends
- In Florida State's 11 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Seminoles have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more seven times this year and are 4-3 ATS in those games.
- Florida State's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).
- The Seminoles put up just 1.1 more points per game (28.2) than the Gators allow (27.1).
- Florida State is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.1 points.
- The Seminoles rack up 382.3 yards per game, 20.8 more yards than the 361.5 the Gators allow.
- When Florida State picks up over 361.5 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Seminoles have turned the ball over 18 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Gators have forced (10).
Season Stats
|Florida
|Stats
|Florida State
32.5
Avg. Points Scored
28.2
27.1
Avg. Points Allowed
26.7
480.4
Avg. Total Yards
382.3
361.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
379.6
18
Giveaways
18
10
Takeaways
17