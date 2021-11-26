Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - San Francisco vs. Minnesota

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on George Kittle for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Kittle's San Francisco 49ers (5-5) and the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) take the field in Week 12 at Levi's Stadium.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kittle has 412 receiving yards on 34 receptions (47 targets), with three touchdowns, averaging 41.2 yards per game.
  • Kittle has been the target of 15.6% (47 total) of his team's 302 passing attempts this season.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 8.3% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have thrown the ball in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Kittle's 53 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Vikings are 5.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups versus the Vikings, Kittle has not had a TD catch.
  • This week Kittle will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (273.0 yards allowed per game).
  • With 17 passing TDs conceded this year, the Vikings defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Jaguars, Kittle was targeted four times and recorded four catches for 34 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Kittle has caught 15 passes on 19 targets for 185 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 61.7 yards over his last three games.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

George Kittle

47

15.6%

34

412

3

3

8.3%

Deebo Samuel

88

29.1%

55

994

5

7

19.4%

Brandon Aiyuk

42

13.9%

29

341

3

6

16.7%

Mohamed Sanu

24

7.9%

15

177

0

3

8.3%

