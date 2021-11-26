Publish date:
George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - San Francisco vs. Minnesota
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
George Kittle Prop Bet Odds
George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kittle has 412 receiving yards on 34 receptions (47 targets), with three touchdowns, averaging 41.2 yards per game.
- Kittle has been the target of 15.6% (47 total) of his team's 302 passing attempts this season.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 8.3% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have thrown the ball in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kittle's matchup with the Vikings.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Kittle's 53 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Vikings are 5.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In two matchups versus the Vikings, Kittle has not had a TD catch.
- This week Kittle will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (273.0 yards allowed per game).
- With 17 passing TDs conceded this year, the Vikings defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Jaguars, Kittle was targeted four times and recorded four catches for 34 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Kittle has caught 15 passes on 19 targets for 185 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 61.7 yards over his last three games.
Kittle's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
George Kittle
47
15.6%
34
412
3
3
8.3%
Deebo Samuel
88
29.1%
55
994
5
7
19.4%
Brandon Aiyuk
42
13.9%
29
341
3
6
16.7%
Mohamed Sanu
24
7.9%
15
177
0
3
8.3%
Powered By Data Skrive