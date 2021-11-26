In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on George Kittle for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Kittle's San Francisco 49ers (5-5) and the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) take the field in Week 12 at Levi's Stadium.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kittle has 412 receiving yards on 34 receptions (47 targets), with three touchdowns, averaging 41.2 yards per game.

Kittle has been the target of 15.6% (47 total) of his team's 302 passing attempts this season.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 8.3% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have thrown the ball in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Kittle's 53 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Vikings are 5.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups versus the Vikings, Kittle has not had a TD catch.

This week Kittle will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (273.0 yards allowed per game).

With 17 passing TDs conceded this year, the Vikings defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Jaguars, Kittle was targeted four times and recorded four catches for 34 yards and scored one touchdown.

Kittle has caught 15 passes on 19 targets for 185 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 61.7 yards over his last three games.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % George Kittle 47 15.6% 34 412 3 3 8.3% Deebo Samuel 88 29.1% 55 994 5 7 19.4% Brandon Aiyuk 42 13.9% 29 341 3 6 16.7% Mohamed Sanu 24 7.9% 15 177 0 3 8.3%

