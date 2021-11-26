The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (11-0) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-8) meet in the 2021 edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Georgia vs. Georgia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in four of 11 games (36.4%) this season.

So far this season, 72.7% of Georgia Tech's games (8/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 54.5.

The two teams combine to score 66.5 points per game, 12 more than the total in this contest.

The 40 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 14.5 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.

Bulldogs games have an average total of 51 points this season, 3.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 58.4 PPG average total in Yellow Jackets games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

This season, the Bulldogs have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 35 points or more.

Georgia's games this year have gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs score 40.3 points per game, 7.8 more than the Yellow Jackets give up per contest (32.5).

Georgia is 6-3 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 32.5 points.

The Bulldogs collect just 14.9 fewer yards per game (440) than the Yellow Jackets allow per outing (454.9).

In games that Georgia piles up more than 454.9 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Yellow Jackets' takeaways (13).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia at SISportsbook.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Georgia Tech has four wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

Georgia Tech's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Yellow Jackets score 18.7 more points per game (26.2) than the Bulldogs allow (7.5).

When Georgia Tech scores more than 7.5 points, it is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

The Yellow Jackets average 386.2 yards per game, 149.4 more yards than the 236.8 the Bulldogs allow.

In games that Georgia Tech piles up over 236.8 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

This season the Yellow Jackets have 14 turnovers, two fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (16).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats