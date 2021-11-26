Publish date:
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in four of 11 games (36.4%) this season.
- So far this season, 72.7% of Georgia Tech's games (8/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 54.5.
- The two teams combine to score 66.5 points per game, 12 more than the total in this contest.
- The 40 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 14.5 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.
- Bulldogs games have an average total of 51 points this season, 3.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 58.4 PPG average total in Yellow Jackets games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- This season, the Bulldogs have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 35 points or more.
- Georgia's games this year have gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Bulldogs score 40.3 points per game, 7.8 more than the Yellow Jackets give up per contest (32.5).
- Georgia is 6-3 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 32.5 points.
- The Bulldogs collect just 14.9 fewer yards per game (440) than the Yellow Jackets allow per outing (454.9).
- In games that Georgia piles up more than 454.9 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Yellow Jackets' takeaways (13).
Georgia Tech Stats and Trends
- Georgia Tech has four wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- Georgia Tech's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Yellow Jackets score 18.7 more points per game (26.2) than the Bulldogs allow (7.5).
- When Georgia Tech scores more than 7.5 points, it is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall.
- The Yellow Jackets average 386.2 yards per game, 149.4 more yards than the 236.8 the Bulldogs allow.
- In games that Georgia Tech piles up over 236.8 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall.
- This season the Yellow Jackets have 14 turnovers, two fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (16).
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Georgia Tech
40.3
Avg. Points Scored
26.2
7.5
Avg. Points Allowed
32.5
440
Avg. Total Yards
386.2
236.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
454.9
14
Giveaways
14
16
Takeaways
13