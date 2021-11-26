Publish date:
Georgia State vs. Troy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia State vs. Troy
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia State and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in six of 11 games this season.
- So far this season, 60% of Troy's games (6/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 50.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.3, is 1.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 54.4 points per game, 3.9 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 57.0 points per game in 2021, 6.5 more than Saturday's total.
- The 50.2 PPG average total in Trojans games this season is 0.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Georgia State Stats and Trends
- In Georgia State's 11 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Georgia State's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).
- The Panthers average 25.3 points per game, comparable to the 25.1 per outing the Trojans surrender.
- Georgia State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.1 points.
- The Panthers average 50.0 more yards per game (382.8) than the Trojans give up per matchup (332.8).
- When Georgia State churns out more than 332.8 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- This year, the Panthers have 13 turnovers, nine fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (22).
Troy Stats and Trends
- Troy is 3-7-0 against the spread this season.
- The Trojans have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Troy's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 10 opportunities (60%).
- The Trojans put up 5.3 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Panthers give up (29.3).
- Troy is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 29.3 points.
- The Trojans collect 337.5 yards per game, 73.9 fewer yards than the 411.4 the Panthers allow.
- This year the Trojans have turned the ball over 17 times, two more than the Panthers' takeaways (15).
Season Stats
|Georgia State
|Stats
|Troy
25.3
Avg. Points Scored
24.0
29.3
Avg. Points Allowed
25.1
382.8
Avg. Total Yards
337.5
411.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
332.8
13
Giveaways
17
15
Takeaways
22