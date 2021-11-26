Sun Belt rivals will do battle when the Georgia State Panthers (6-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) meet the Troy Trojans (5-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Odds for Georgia State vs. Troy

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in six of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 60% of Troy's games (6/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 50.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.3, is 1.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 54.4 points per game, 3.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 57.0 points per game in 2021, 6.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 50.2 PPG average total in Trojans games this season is 0.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

In Georgia State's 11 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).

Georgia State's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

The Panthers average 25.3 points per game, comparable to the 25.1 per outing the Trojans surrender.

Georgia State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.1 points.

The Panthers average 50.0 more yards per game (382.8) than the Trojans give up per matchup (332.8).

When Georgia State churns out more than 332.8 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This year, the Panthers have 13 turnovers, nine fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (22).

Troy Stats and Trends

Troy is 3-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Trojans have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in four chances).

Troy's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 10 opportunities (60%).

The Trojans put up 5.3 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Panthers give up (29.3).

Troy is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 29.3 points.

The Trojans collect 337.5 yards per game, 73.9 fewer yards than the 411.4 the Panthers allow.

This year the Trojans have turned the ball over 17 times, two more than the Panthers' takeaways (15).

