It'll be the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) versus the Green Bay Packers (8-3) in NFL Week 12 action.

Odds for Rams vs. Packers

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in seven of 10 games this season.

In 36.4% of Green Bay's games this season (4/11), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 47.

Sunday's over/under is 2.6 points lower than the two team's combined 49.6 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 42.2 points per game, 4.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.7 points per game in 2020, 3.7 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Packers have averaged a total of 48.5 points, 1.5 more than the set total in this contest.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Rams are 3-6 ATS when favored by 1.5 points or more this season.

Los Angeles has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Rams rack up 7.6 more points per game (27.1) than the Packers allow (19.5).

When Los Angeles records more than 19.5 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Rams collect 68.4 more yards per game (387.2) than the Packers give up per outing (318.8).

In games that Los Angeles piles up more than 318.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Rams have 11 giveaways this season, while the Packers have 16 takeaways.

Packers stats and trends

In Green Bay's 11 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.

This year, the Packers have an against-the-spread record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Green Bay has hit the over in 27.3% of its opportunities this season (three times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Packers average just 0.2 fewer points per game (22.5) than the Rams give up (22.7).

Green Bay is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.7 points.

The Packers collect only 4.1 more yards per game (351.0) than the Rams give up per outing (346.9).

Green Bay is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team amasses over 346.9 yards.

This season the Packers have nine turnovers, five fewer than the Rams have takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

Green Bay is 4-0 against the spread, and 4-0 overall, at home this year.

At home, the Packers are 4-0 ATS as 1.5-point underdogs or more.

This season, in four home games, Green Bay has hit the over once.

The average point total in Packers home games this season is 48.3 points, 1.3 more than this outing's over/under (47).

Los Angeles is 4-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

The Rams have two wins ATS (2-3) as 1.5-point favorites or more on the road.

This season, in five road games, Los Angeles has gone over the total twice.

Rams away games this season average 49.6 total points, 2.6 more than this contest's over/under (47).

