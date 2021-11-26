Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

It'll be the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) versus the Green Bay Packers (8-3) in NFL Week 12 action.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Rams vs. Packers

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in seven of 10 games this season.
  • In 36.4% of Green Bay's games this season (4/11), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 47.
  • Sunday's over/under is 2.6 points lower than the two team's combined 49.6 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 42.2 points per game, 4.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.7 points per game in 2020, 3.7 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Packers have averaged a total of 48.5 points, 1.5 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Los Angeles is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Rams are 3-6 ATS when favored by 1.5 points or more this season.
  • Los Angeles has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Rams rack up 7.6 more points per game (27.1) than the Packers allow (19.5).
  • When Los Angeles records more than 19.5 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Rams collect 68.4 more yards per game (387.2) than the Packers give up per outing (318.8).
  • In games that Los Angeles piles up more than 318.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • The Rams have 11 giveaways this season, while the Packers have 16 takeaways.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Packers.
  • In Green Bay's 11 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Packers have an against-the-spread record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
  • Green Bay has hit the over in 27.3% of its opportunities this season (three times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Packers average just 0.2 fewer points per game (22.5) than the Rams give up (22.7).
  • Green Bay is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.7 points.
  • The Packers collect only 4.1 more yards per game (351.0) than the Rams give up per outing (346.9).
  • Green Bay is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team amasses over 346.9 yards.
  • This season the Packers have nine turnovers, five fewer than the Rams have takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

  • Green Bay is 4-0 against the spread, and 4-0 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, the Packers are 4-0 ATS as 1.5-point underdogs or more.
  • This season, in four home games, Green Bay has hit the over once.
  • The average point total in Packers home games this season is 48.3 points, 1.3 more than this outing's over/under (47).
  • Los Angeles is 4-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
  • The Rams have two wins ATS (2-3) as 1.5-point favorites or more on the road.
  • This season, in five road games, Los Angeles has gone over the total twice.
  • Rams away games this season average 49.6 total points, 2.6 more than this contest's over/under (47).

Powered by Data Skrive.