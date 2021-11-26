The No. 19 Houston Cougars (10-1) square off against the UConn Huskies (1-10) in college football action at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut.

Odds for Houston vs. UConn

Over/Under Insights

Houston's games this season have gone over 54.5 points six of 11 times.

In 40% of UConn's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 54.5.

The two teams combine to score 53.7 points per game, 0.8 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 58 points per game, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 55.5 points per game in 2021, one more than Saturday's total.

The 54.5 over/under in this game is 0.7 points higher than the 53.8 average total in Huskies games this season.

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Cougars covered the spread in their only game when favored by 32.5 points or more.

Houston has hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Cougars score 38.2 points per game, comparable to the 37.9 per contest the Huskies allow.

Houston is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team records more than 37.9 points.

The Cougars average 417.1 yards per game, 32.9 fewer yards than the 450 the Huskies allow per outing.

Houston is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses over 450 yards.

This year, the Cougars have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (13).

UConn Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UConn is 5-5-0 this season.

The Huskies have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 32.5 points or more (in three chances).

UConn's games this season have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

This season the Huskies score 4.6 fewer points per game (15.5) than the Cougars give up (20.1).

UConn is 4-0 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team puts up more than 20.1 points.

The Huskies collect 27.5 fewer yards per game (267.6) than the Cougars give up (295.1).

UConn is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team amasses more than 295.1 yards.

This year the Huskies have turned the ball over 21 times, while the Cougars have forced 21 turnovers.

Season Stats