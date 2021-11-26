Publish date:
Houston vs. UConn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Houston vs. UConn
Over/Under Insights
- Houston's games this season have gone over 54.5 points six of 11 times.
- In 40% of UConn's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 54.5.
- The two teams combine to score 53.7 points per game, 0.8 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 58 points per game, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 55.5 points per game in 2021, one more than Saturday's total.
- The 54.5 over/under in this game is 0.7 points higher than the 53.8 average total in Huskies games this season.
Houston Stats and Trends
- Houston has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- The Cougars covered the spread in their only game when favored by 32.5 points or more.
- Houston has hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times over 11 games with a set point total).
- The Cougars score 38.2 points per game, comparable to the 37.9 per contest the Huskies allow.
- Houston is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team records more than 37.9 points.
- The Cougars average 417.1 yards per game, 32.9 fewer yards than the 450 the Huskies allow per outing.
- Houston is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses over 450 yards.
- This year, the Cougars have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (13).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Houston at SISportsbook.
UConn Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UConn is 5-5-0 this season.
- The Huskies have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 32.5 points or more (in three chances).
- UConn's games this season have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
- This season the Huskies score 4.6 fewer points per game (15.5) than the Cougars give up (20.1).
- UConn is 4-0 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team puts up more than 20.1 points.
- The Huskies collect 27.5 fewer yards per game (267.6) than the Cougars give up (295.1).
- UConn is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team amasses more than 295.1 yards.
- This year the Huskies have turned the ball over 21 times, while the Cougars have forced 21 turnovers.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Houston
|Stats
|UConn
38.2
Avg. Points Scored
15.5
20.1
Avg. Points Allowed
37.9
417.1
Avg. Total Yards
267.6
295.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
450
10
Giveaways
21
21
Takeaways
13