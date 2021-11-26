Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Houston Texans vs. New York Jets NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New York Jets (2-8) will carry a three-game losing run into a Week 12 clash against the Houston Texans (2-8).

Odds for Texans vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Houston and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.
  • New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 32.8, is 11.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 14.6 points under the 59.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The Texans and their opponents have scored an average of 45.2 points per game in 2020, 0.7 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 44.2 points, 0.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • In Houston's 10 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • Houston's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
  • The Texans put up 17.0 fewer points per game (15.0) than the Jets give up (32.0).
  • The Texans collect 271.1 yards per game, 143.1 fewer yards than the 414.2 the Jets allow per contest.
  • The Texans have turned the ball over 17 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Jets have forced (8).
  • New York has two wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
  • The Jets have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more 10 times this year and have covered the spread twice.
  • New York has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this season (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Jets score 9.3 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Texans surrender (27.1).
  • New York is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team records more than 27.1 points.
  • The Jets rack up 51.6 fewer yards per game (337.7) than the Texans give up per matchup (389.3).
  • In games that New York picks up more than 389.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Jets have turned the ball over 23 times this season, four more turnovers than the Texans have forced (19).

Home and road insights

  • Houston is 3-1 against the spread, and 1-3 overall, at home.
  • Houston has gone over the total in three of four games at home this year.
  • Texans home games this season average 43.6 total points, 0.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (44.5).
  • New York is winless against the spread, and 0-5 overall, in away games.
  • This season, in three of five road games New York has gone over the total.
  • Jets away games this season average 43.8 total points, 0.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (44.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.