The New York Jets (2-8) will carry a three-game losing run into a Week 12 clash against the Houston Texans (2-8).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Texans vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Houston and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.

New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 32.8, is 11.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 14.6 points under the 59.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Texans and their opponents have scored an average of 45.2 points per game in 2020, 0.7 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 44.2 points, 0.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Texans stats and trends

In Houston's 10 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

Houston's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

The Texans put up 17.0 fewer points per game (15.0) than the Jets give up (32.0).

The Texans collect 271.1 yards per game, 143.1 fewer yards than the 414.2 the Jets allow per contest.

The Texans have turned the ball over 17 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Jets have forced (8).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Houston's matchup with the Jets.

Jets stats and trends

New York has two wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Jets have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more 10 times this year and have covered the spread twice.

New York has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this season (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Jets score 9.3 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Texans surrender (27.1).

New York is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team records more than 27.1 points.

The Jets rack up 51.6 fewer yards per game (337.7) than the Texans give up per matchup (389.3).

In games that New York picks up more than 389.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Jets have turned the ball over 23 times this season, four more turnovers than the Texans have forced (19).

Home and road insights

Houston is 3-1 against the spread, and 1-3 overall, at home.

Houston has gone over the total in three of four games at home this year.

Texans home games this season average 43.6 total points, 0.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (44.5).

New York is winless against the spread, and 0-5 overall, in away games.

This season, in three of five road games New York has gone over the total.

Jets away games this season average 43.8 total points, 0.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (44.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.