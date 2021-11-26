Publish date:
Illinois vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Illinois vs. Northwestern
Over/Under Insights
- Illinois and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in four of 11 games (36.4%) this season.
- So far this season, 45.5% of Northwestern's games (5/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 44.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 10 points higher than the combined 34.5 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 50 points per game, 5.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- Fighting Illini games this season feature an average total of 49.5 points, a number five points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 46.3 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 1.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Illinois Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Illinois is 6-5-0 this season.
- This season, the Fighting Illini are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- Illinois' games this year have hit the over on three of 11 set point totals (27.3%).
- The Fighting Illini score 9.7 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Wildcats surrender (27.4).
- Illinois is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 27.4 points.
- The Fighting Illini collect 111.8 fewer yards per game (315) than the Wildcats allow per outing (426.8).
- The Fighting Illini have 11 giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 15 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Illinois at SISportsbook.
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- Northwestern has three wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in six chances).
- Northwestern's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Wildcats rack up 16.8 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the Fighting Illini surrender (22.6).
- When Northwestern scores more than 22.6 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Wildcats average 48.8 fewer yards per game (328.8) than the Fighting Illini give up (377.6).
- In games that Northwestern piles up more than 377.6 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Fighting Illini have forced a turnover (15) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Illinois
|Stats
|Northwestern
17.7
Avg. Points Scored
16.8
22.6
Avg. Points Allowed
27.4
315
Avg. Total Yards
328.8
377.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
426.8
11
Giveaways
20
15
Takeaways
15