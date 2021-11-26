The Illinois Fighting Illini (4-7, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Northwestern Wildcats (3-8, 0-0 Big Ten) clash to try to take home the Land of Lincoln Trophy.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Illinois vs. Northwestern

Over/Under Insights

Illinois and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in four of 11 games (36.4%) this season.

So far this season, 45.5% of Northwestern's games (5/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 44.5.

Saturday's over/under is 10 points higher than the combined 34.5 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 50 points per game, 5.5 more than this contest's over/under.

Fighting Illini games this season feature an average total of 49.5 points, a number five points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 46.3 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 1.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Illinois Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Illinois is 6-5-0 this season.

This season, the Fighting Illini are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Illinois' games this year have hit the over on three of 11 set point totals (27.3%).

The Fighting Illini score 9.7 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Wildcats surrender (27.4).

Illinois is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 27.4 points.

The Fighting Illini collect 111.8 fewer yards per game (315) than the Wildcats allow per outing (426.8).

The Fighting Illini have 11 giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 15 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Illinois at SISportsbook.

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Northwestern has three wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Wildcats have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in six chances).

Northwestern's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Wildcats rack up 16.8 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the Fighting Illini surrender (22.6).

When Northwestern scores more than 22.6 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Wildcats average 48.8 fewer yards per game (328.8) than the Fighting Illini give up (377.6).

In games that Northwestern piles up more than 377.6 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Fighting Illini have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats