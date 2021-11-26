Big 12 opponents will clash when the Iowa State Cyclones (6-5, 0-0 Big 12) meet the TCU Horned Frogs (5-6, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for Iowa State vs. TCU

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State and its opponents have gone over the current 60.5-point total in three of 10 games this season.

TCU has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

Friday's over/under is 1.0 point lower than the two team's combined 61.5 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 5.6 points more than the 54.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Cyclones games this season is 52.3, 8.2 points fewer than Friday's over/under of 60.5 .

The 59.4 PPG average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 1.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

In Iowa State's 11 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Cyclones have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 15 points or more.

Iowa State's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Cyclones rack up just 2.2 fewer points per game (31.5) than the Horned Frogs give up (33.7).

When Iowa State puts up more than 33.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cyclones collect 26.6 fewer yards per game (428.0) than the Horned Frogs allow per matchup (454.6).

Iowa State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out more than 454.6 yards.

This year, the Cyclones have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Horned Frogs have takeaways (14).

TCU Stats and Trends

TCU has two wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

TCU's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).

The Horned Frogs put up 8.8 more points per game (30.0) than the Cyclones allow (21.2).

When TCU scores more than 21.2 points, it is 2-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Horned Frogs rack up 437.5 yards per game, 131.2 more yards than the 306.3 the Cyclones allow.

In games that TCU piles up over 306.3 yards, the team is 2-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

This season the Horned Frogs have turned the ball over 15 times, two more than the Cyclones' takeaways (13).

Season Stats