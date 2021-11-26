Publish date:
Iowa State vs. TCU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Iowa State vs. TCU
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa State and its opponents have gone over the current 60.5-point total in three of 10 games this season.
- TCU has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
- Friday's over/under is 1.0 point lower than the two team's combined 61.5 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 5.6 points more than the 54.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Cyclones games this season is 52.3, 8.2 points fewer than Friday's over/under of 60.5 .
- The 59.4 PPG average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 1.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Iowa State Stats and Trends
- In Iowa State's 11 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Cyclones have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 15 points or more.
- Iowa State's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- The Cyclones rack up just 2.2 fewer points per game (31.5) than the Horned Frogs give up (33.7).
- When Iowa State puts up more than 33.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Cyclones collect 26.6 fewer yards per game (428.0) than the Horned Frogs allow per matchup (454.6).
- Iowa State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out more than 454.6 yards.
- This year, the Cyclones have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Horned Frogs have takeaways (14).
TCU Stats and Trends
- TCU has two wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- TCU's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).
- The Horned Frogs put up 8.8 more points per game (30.0) than the Cyclones allow (21.2).
- When TCU scores more than 21.2 points, it is 2-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- The Horned Frogs rack up 437.5 yards per game, 131.2 more yards than the 306.3 the Cyclones allow.
- In games that TCU piles up over 306.3 yards, the team is 2-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall.
- This season the Horned Frogs have turned the ball over 15 times, two more than the Cyclones' takeaways (13).
Season Stats
|Iowa State
|Stats
|TCU
31.5
Avg. Points Scored
30.0
21.2
Avg. Points Allowed
33.7
428.0
Avg. Total Yards
437.5
306.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
454.6
13
Giveaways
15
13
Takeaways
14